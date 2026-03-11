Embedded Software Architect
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-03-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Stenungsund
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe and driver friendly solutions, we develop top quality services and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with cutting edge tools and methods.
This is us, your new colleagues!
The Vehicle Technology Isuzu partnership organization is responsible for managing the relationship and interface for execution of Vehicle Technology activities in the Isuzu Partnership, both with internal stakeholders but also towards the defined interfaces of the partner organization.
About the role
The Embedded Software Architect has a holistic view of the complete Embedded SW development process including documentation and toolchains, as it relates to our partner's product offering. The mission is to ensure a cost-effective and quality-secured Embedded SW development process as well as remaining compliant with Competition Law.
Responsibilities
• Build trust with key partner stakeholders by being a good business partner and actively looking after their interests, but also communicating concerns for Volvo interests towards the partner when needed.
• Ensure that the VT organization follows the process to document EUF requirements and use-cases as well as the system specification and modeling in SE-Tool and other relevant tools for partner product classes. In addition, to support the 'Black Box' strategy to only share information necessary to fulfill signed agreements. It is intended to use Disclosure Modeling to identify information that must be shared to the partner vs internal Volvo information.
• Ensure that the VT organization & responsible suppliers properly document delivery information (nodes, parameters, sub-hardware, MSWs, diagnostic objects, delivery notes, test results, etc) for each baseline release as agreed hand-over for ISUZU testing.
• Ensure partner developed ECUs and ESW follow the agreed process to document necessary information in Volvo systems that will enable ESW updates as well as Production and Aftermarket tool support and related services (ie, diagnostics, etc). Note: not necessary for agreed exclusions.
• Participate and support internal working groups for the KOLA Day 3 implementation as related to VT - Isuzu scope.
• Participate in Alliance WoW Reference Group as VT - Isuzu Partnership representative.
• Participate in internal Volvo VT ESW development process improvement forums (i.e., GTT SW Ecosystem) or minimum be aware of outcomes. Also, to propose relevant improvements for consideration by the Alliance TCT if they impact existing cross-company interfaces or processes/tools.
• Identify and initiate needed Volvo IT tool and system updates to support agreed ESW processes and strategies.
• Ensure Isuzu has the necessary information and interfaces to secure unique Android App development to be installed on-board the vehicle. It is intended for Isuzu to have more autonomous or independent development in this area (Service Platform) longer term, but will require some coordination and approval by Volvo. This will require Isuzu to follow processes similar to 3rd Party App developers.
• Prepare for future processes, tools and interfaces to support unique Isuzu service applications using Linux containers and/or Adaptive Autosar services to be installed on core HPCs.
• Continuously look for process improvements that support more Isuzu independent ESW development with fewer dependencies to VT development resources
The key interfaces you will work with are as follows:
VT - Isuzu Partnership Strategy Lead
VT - Isuzu Partnership Director Resident Engineering Japan
BLR Proxy Team Manager
VT ESW KAM
VSF Isuzu Test Lead
VG IT KAM
VGCS KAM
Who are you?
You are a senior technical leader with proven project management skills in cross-functional product development to drive progress and get results. You are self-driven and bring structure and a "can do" attitude towards complex problems. You are known for your clear communication, trust building capabilities, holistic view, and ability to balance and prioritize.
Requirements:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
Hands on experience in automotive software development or architecture
Knowledge of Volvo Embedded SW processes and toolchains Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-24
E-post: arpitha.bangalore.giri@volvo.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
9791479