Embedded Sensor Fusion Developer
At Together Tech, we create technology solutions that make a difference. We foster an inclusive and dynamic workplace where strong technical knowledge meets the drive to push boundaries and deliver real impact.
We are looking for a Embedded Developer with deep expertise in sensor fusion and high-precision positioning. In this role, you will work on advanced robotics projects for our clients, developing systems that integrate and interpret data from multiple sources to provide a reliable real-time understanding of robot position and environment. You will operate across the full stack: from low-level embedded drivers to advanced localization and perception algorithms, within real-time RTOS and Linux environments. Your work will directly contribute to innovative client solutions in autonomous systems and robotics.
Responsibilities
Develop and implement sensor fusion and localization algorithms.
Work with LiDAR and high-precision positioning.
Embedded software development from drivers to higher-level robot functionality.
Integration and calibration of multiple sensors.
Test, validate, and optimize algorithms in both simulation and real-world environments.
Your technical bakgrund
Master's/Bachelor's degree in computer science or electrical engineering
5+ years' solid experience in C/C++ and embedded software development.
Strong experience with Python for algorithm development, testing, and simulation, as well as experience with real-time systems, RTOS, and Linux
Proven expertise in sensor fusion and high-precision localization, including LiDAR and RTK GNSS
Good command of written and spoken English and Swedish, professionally
Your personal characteristics Being a consultant puts extra light on having a flexible and curious mindset, a self-reliant way of working and your capability to build strong relationships with customers and colleagues, while keeping track of the target picture. You stay current with industry trends and emerging technologies and are motivated to develop together with us.
Together Tech for sustainability We provide opportunities for development through a variety of assignments in different industries, whether it be client projects or in one of our exciting in-house projects. At Together Tech, you work together with other engineers who are passionate about the environment and sustainability, all with a desire to create lasting solutions using technology - or as we say: Better World Tech!
Your development & our support
Your development and well-being are important to us, and Together Tech offers benefits that support you and your career in the best way. We value the importance of secure employment and fixed salary, and we have a collective agreement. We prioritize your health and provide a wellness allowance of 4000 SEK per year. Moreover, we offer health check-ups, contributions to activities, and wellness discounts.
We enjoy spending time together through various social activities and team-building activities suitable for everyone! From after-works and sport activities to pentathlons and corporate conferences. Our commitment is to give you great conditions to grow through various assignments and projects as well as individual development plans. We also offer courses in sustainability and other courses within the framework of your role and goals. We take pride in being recognized as one of Sweden's most attractive employers in 2024, 2025 and 2026 by Karriärföretagen!
