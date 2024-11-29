Embedded / Python developer - Lund
We are seeking an Embedded/Python Developer to join our client's dynamic organization. The assignment is on-site in Lund, with an immediate start and the potential for a long-term engagement. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.
About the Role:
As part of an R&D prototyping team, you will primarily work on enabling and supporting other teams in their development efforts. This versatile role requires a mix of embedded development and tool creation, with a focus on integrating hardware and software seamlessly.
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop tools and applications for various hardware and embedded devices, such as smart glasses, primarily using Python.
• Interface with backend configuration systems using REST APIs or similar protocols.
• Conduct remote programming and system bring-up, including components like cameras and other hardware via SPI/I2C interfaces.
• Collect and process sensor data.
• Configure and verify system performance.
• Perform general embedded systems development and troubleshooting tasks.
Required Skills and Experience:
• Proven expertise in Python (version 3): Skilled in writing platform-independent code compatible with macOS, Linux, and Windows.
• C/C++ proficiency in embedded environments: Strong understanding of hardware-related debugging and low-level development.
• Solid knowledge of Linux Kernel development and operations.
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills: Ability to effectively interact with team members, share information, and demonstrate responsiveness in a distributed team environment.
• Strong problem-solving skills with a self-motivated, proactive approach to tasks, even when working remotely from other team members.
Preferred Qualifications: Knowledge of GStreamer is highly desirable.
This is an exciting opportunity for an experienced developer who thrives in an innovative and collaborative R&D environment, with the chance to work on cutting-edge hardware and software integration projects.
