Embedded Infotainment Platform Software Engineer (C++)
2025-10-17
Description
SW development is focused on:
• Infotainment Head Unit Platform (IHU/DHU/UXC) on Android Automotive (both for iCUP and SPA platforms)
SW development within company is developed in-house with collaboration with our partners Google, Aptiv, Qualcomm and QNX.
Development of the next generation of SPA Infotainment solution based on Android Automotive OS with QNX hypervisor as the foundation.
Requirements
• C++ Proficiency: High proficiency in C++, particularly for embedded and automotive systems, with experience adhering to modern coding standards.
• QNX, AAOS, AOSP and AOSP Build Process: Build systems such as CMake, Makefiles, Bazel.
• Operating Systems Expertise: Knowledge of Real-Time Operating Systems (RTOS) like QNX, including practical experience with the POSIX API, multithreading, communication, and synchronization.
• Android Automotive Development: Experience developing on the Android Automotive platform using C++, AIDL/HIDL. Bonus for Kotlin, and/or Java.
• Software Testing & Automation: Strong skills in writing and maintaining unit, component, and integration tests, with proficiency in Python and testing frameworks like pytest.
• Automotive Testing: Vehicle testing, log captures, and log analysis.
• CI/CD & DevOps: Hands-on experience with building and maintaining CI/CD pipelines under HIL and SIL is desirable.
Other Expectations
• Relevant technical education and background
• Have strong English skills (Swedish is a bonus), with excellent communication skills
• Team player who take ownership for the team's deliveries, with a proactive commitment to delivering high-quality software
• Collaborative mindset, and can give and receive constructive code reviews
• Have an open mind about different Agile Processes and can help the team adapt its ways of working
• Enjoy learning new skills, languages, and toolsets (including generative AI)
• Domain Knowledge: Previous professional experience in automotive software development is desirable.
• Driven, adaptable, and eager to take initiative in problem-solving and process improvement
Job responsibilities
Support teams in developing and designing for Platform upgradeability. Find technical solutions fulfilling complex requirements utilizing both inhouse and Android/QNX technical solutions.
