Embedded Function Architect
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-04-27
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
, Huddinge
, Gnesta
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will take on a key role in early-phase vehicle development, where software and functional changes need to be understood, shaped, and aligned before implementation moves forward. In this environment, many systems are tightly connected, which means even small changes can have wide technical and functional impact.
As a Function Architect, you will help move ideas into clear, agreed solutions by working closely with internal customers, system owners, and other stakeholders. You will bridge technical and non-technical perspectives, define system concepts, and make sure the right conversations happen at the right time. This is a strong opportunity for you who want to work close to architecture and influence complex embedded development early in the flow.
Job Description
You support vehicle software and functional changes from idea to agreed solution in the early development flow.
You work closely with internal customers, system owners, and other stakeholders to understand the requested change and its impact.
You facilitate discussions that create clarity around affected systems, dependencies, and consequences.
You define and communicate system concepts, including principles, interfaces, messages, and expected outcomes.
You document agreed solutions in the architecture toolchain.
You explain complex topics in a clear way so both technical and non-technical stakeholders can align around decisions.
You contribute to a flow-oriented way of working and support good practices across the organisation.
Requirements
Solid experience from function development, system development, or system ownership in an embedded vehicle context.
Strong understanding of vehicle and platform complexity, and how changes in one area affect others.
Ability to collaborate across functions and create alignment among different stakeholders.
Good communication skills and the ability to make complex topics easy to understand.
Interest in working in an architecture-focused role with a cross-functional scope.
Nice to have
Knowledge of communication topologies such as CAN and/or Ethernet.
Experience working in a continuous delivery or change process for embedded software.
A practical and coaching-oriented way of guiding others through technical topics.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7640788-1967943". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Södertälje centrum (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9877170