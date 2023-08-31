Embedded Developer to PowerCell!
Are you an experienced embedded developer longing for a new challenge? Are you looking for an opportunity where you'll be able to sharpen your skills while simultaneously making the world a better place? If so, this role is for you! PowerCell is now looking for additional team members to join them in further developing their hydrogen fuel cells. Apply today!
ABOUT THE ROLE:
PowerCell develops and produces fuel cell stacks and systems for stationary and mobile applications with a world class power density. As the stacks and systems are compact, modular, and scalable, they are easily adjusted to any customer need.
As a part of the software engineering team, you'll collaborate with other skilled software engineers and embedded developers. You will develop software related to a wide range of applications, from platform development and automatic testing to data handling and analysis. Furthermore, you will collaborate and interact with colleagues of different competences and develop software suited to their specific needs.
The software engineering team, with colleagues with varying backgrounds and skills, works in many different systems, applications, and platforms. PowerCell is committed to encouraging development of their team members, creating an exceptional opening for an embedded developer who aims to expand their skillset and grow in their career.
THE IDEAL CANDIDATE:
The must-haves:
Master's or Bachelor's degree in Engineering, preferably within Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or similar.
A couple of years' experience in a similar role.
Experience from C/C++ and Python
Experience from Matlab and Simulink
As a person, you are:
Interested in learning and improving as a developer
Problem solving and initiative-taking
Flexible and communicative
ABOUT THE CLIENT:
PowerCell develops and produces hydrogen electric fuel cells for a wide variety of applications, including solutions for transport on and off road, marine and stationary. The fuel cells generate electricity with only water and heat as emissions. PowerCell has customers all over the world who has made the switch to renewable energy sources which contributes to a better environment and a sustainable future.
ABOUT THE ASSIGNMENT:
This is a consulting assignment which means that you will initially be employed by Friday. The ambition is that the assignment will result in a permanent position at PowerCell.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Employment type: Full-time, long-term
Start date: As soon as possible/according to agreement
Location: Gothenburg, Ruskvädersgatan 12
Contact person: Pontus Somi, pontus@friday.se
Salary: Fixed monthly
Apply by clicking the link below. Remember to be quick with your application as we make continuous selection of candidates, and the position can be filled before the application deadline is due.
ABOUT FRIDAY:
By being a partner to our clients and candidates, we strive to find the best match for you both. We achieve this by really getting to know our clients and candidate's needs! Of course, we will ensure that requirements and skillsets match. But above all, we focus on the importance to find harmony between values and corporate culture which both candidate and client considers optimal.
Our passion is to help people find their dream job within the IT & Tech field. This ambition is a big part of the reason why Friday was founded, aiming to find that workplace that gives you the Friday feeling - every day!
