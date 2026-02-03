Embedded developer
About the Role
Rebaba is building circular battery systems from second-life EV batteries. Our products power buildings, industries, and charging infrastructure while reducing costs and emissions. We design and assemble our systems in Sweden and combine hardware, embedded software, and cloud control into one integrated platform. Rebaba is a value driven company.
We stand for sustainability, diversity and equality in every choice we make.
We are now hiring a Software & Embedded Systems Engineer who wants to own and build the entire digital layer of our battery systems. As a Software and Embedded Systems Engineer at Rebaba you will work across embedded firmware, cloud communication, backend, and simple frontends. This is a hands-on engineering role where you take responsibility for the full chain from microcontroller to customer facing dashboard. You will work closely with our electronics and mechanical teams and play a key part in how our systems operate in the field.
If you want to build technology that accelerates the energy transition and see your work deployed in the real world, we would love to hear from you.
What you will do
Own the complete data and control pipeline: device cloud backend dashboard.
Develop and maintain firmware for our microcontrollers, including CAN communication with batteries, inverters, sensors, and system components.
Connect devices to the cloud through MQTT and manage stable, secure data flows.
Build and maintain backend infrastructure in PostgreSQL for operational and diagnostic data.
Create lightweight frontends to visualise energy flows, alarms, and system status.
Integrate third-party APIs such as spot prices, weather forecasts, EMS partners, and metering data into one clean customer interface.
Support testing, troubleshooting, and continuous improvement for systems deployed at customer sites.
Requirements
You have an exceptional track record of building things.
You are eager to learn.
You have built products before and understand what it means to take responsibility, iterate quickly, and deliver.
You are comfortable working across firmware, backend, and frontend, even if your strength lies more in one area.
You thrive in an entrepreneurial environment with fast decision cycles and high autonomy.
Strong skills in embedded software, ideally in C or C++.
Experience with microcontrollers and real-time systems.
Comfortable handling CAN communication or similar protocols.
Experience with MQTT or other IoT communication patterns.
Backend experience with Node.js or Python and PostgreSQL.
Ability to build simple, effective frontends for dashboards and monitoring.
