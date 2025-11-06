Embedded Developer
Sigma Embedded Engineering AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-11-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sigma Embedded Engineering AB i Göteborg
Are you an engineer with a few years of experience in software or hardware development and want to be part of shaping the future?
At Sigma Embedded Engineering, we are always looking for talented and competent colleagues who, like us, are passionate about new technology and development!
As a consultant with us, you will have the opportunity to work in various fields on exciting assignments with our world-leading clients - simply the best part of being a consultant - diverse tasks and experiences, but with the security of one and the same employer!
At Sigma Embedded Engineering, we believe in you and that together we can create the most interesting opportunities by building the workplace and environment we want to work in. Together, we also find the assignments where you thrive and grow. We have assignments in everything from autonomous vehicles (ADAS), application development, Medtech, Active Safety, IoT, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, 5G, and algorithm development.
You will learn a lot with us and in your assignments, but before we start working together, we expect that you bring the following experience:
• MSc or BSc in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, IT, Systems Development or equivalent
• At least 2 years of experience in software or hardware development
• Experience with agile working methods
• Meriting: experience with CI/CD, DevOps
WHO ARE WE?
We love doing things together and strive for a good balance between work and leisure. This can include after-work gatherings, events, sports activities, ski trips, or inspirational talks. We've been on many fun trips together, which has been fantastic and something we want to continue doing.
Skills development has always been important to us, and in addition to growth opportunities in your consulting assignments and various technical trainings, we have internal programs for personal development.
WE ARE PART OF SIGMA GROUP
As part of the Sigma Group, we offer the best of both worlds: stability and entrepreneurial spirit. Sigma consists of several companies within various technical expertise areas and currently has over 5,000 employees and operations in many countries. This makes us Sweden's largest privately owned consulting group. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sigma Embedded Engineering AB
(org.nr 559015-0685)
Lindholmspiren 9 (visa karta
)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9592402