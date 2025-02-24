Embedded C++ Android Developer
2025-02-24
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
We are looking for a skillful Embedded SW developer to work on developing Android based infotainment platform development for next generation of vehicles.
This is a consulting assignment to work onsite with our Automotive client that specialises in niche area of Android platform development.
Tasks
- Software development in the full vertical Android stack, with focus on the projected functions Android Auto Projected and Apple CarPlay.
- Development using C++, Java, Kotlin and the Android tool set.
- End-to-end responsibility, including design, architecture, documentation, implementation, and automated test cases.
Qualifications
- M.Sc. in Software Engineering or similar relevant experience.
- At least 6 years of software development in embedded systems.
- Experience in Android stack software development
- Experience in developing automated unit or integration test in C++/Java or Python.
- Experience in working with Git/Gerrit/Jenkins tools.
- Experience from working in a Linux environment.
- Excellent communication skills in English.
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
