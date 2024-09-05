Embedded/Automotive Engineer
Are you passionate about embedded systems in the automotive industry? Ready to take your coding skills to the next level? Knowit Connectivity is the place for you! We are a dynamic and rapidly growing IT consultancy firm, driven by innovation and cutting-edge technology. As we expand, we're looking for talented and ambitious individuals to join our team and contribute to our continued success.
Your Role as an Automotive Engineer
We're seeking team players who take pride in their contributions and enjoy collaborating with others. If you're flexible, curious, and open to new ideas, you'll fit right in. Our ideal candidate isn't just an expert-they're a great communicator, a proactive problem-solver, and a lifelong learner who loves sharing knowledge with colleagues.
We value your curiosity and technical interest, especially as our industry is constantly evolving. At Knowit, we work with customers across the Gothenburg region, and we offer a hybrid work environment that includes a mix of onsite, in-house, and remote work depending on the project.
To succeed in this role, we expect you to have experience in:
Either C++/C programming or model-based development using Matlab/Simulink
End-to-end development (Design, implementation, documentation, testing, verification, validation...)
Linux
It is meriting if you also have experience in one or more of the following:
Working with automotive communication (e.g. CAN, Automotive Ethernet, etc.)
Working with real-time systems
Scripting in Python
Testing on unit, integration and/or system level
Testing using HIL, PIL and/or SIL.
Knowledge of ISO26262, ISO 21434, and/or A-SPICE
Other things that would be interesting if you had experience in are
Requirements management
Working with Autosar; classic or adaptive
Experience in working with verification and validation
Agile methodologies (Scrum, Kanban, etc)
If you wish to hear more about us you can listen to our latest pod (Swedish)
