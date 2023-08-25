Embedded Android Developer with Test Experience
2023-08-25
Company Description
AFRY is a leading European company with a global reach in technology, design and consulting. We are accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society!
We are 19,000 dedicated experts in infrastructure, industry, energy and digitization, who create sustainable solutions for future generations.
Making Future
Job Description
We are seeking a skilled and experienced Embedded Android Developer with Test Experience to join our team. As an Embedded Android Developer, you will be responsible for developing and testing Android-based software solutions for embedded systems. Your primary focus will be on designing, implementing, and maintaining reliable and efficient embedded Android applications.
Responsibilities:
Designing and implementing embedded Android software solutions for various hardware platforms.
Developing device drivers, middleware, and system components for embedded systems.
Collaborating with cross-functional teams to define requirements and specifications for embedded Android applications.
Conducting system-level testing and debugging of embedded Android software.
Developing and executing unit tests, integration tests, and system tests to ensure software quality and reliability.
Analyzing and optimizing performance and memory usage of embedded Android applications.
Working closely with hardware engineers to ensure seamless integration of software and hardware components.
Providing technical support and troubleshooting for embedded Android systems.
Staying up to date with the latest industry trends and advancements in embedded Android development and testing.
Qualifications
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent experience).
Proven experience in embedded software development with a focus on Android platforms.
Strong knowledge of C/C++ programming languages for embedded systems.
Experience in developing Android applications for embedded systems, including customizing Android frameworks and building system-level components.
Familiarity with embedded hardware platforms and peripheral interfaces.
Proficiency in embedded testing methodologies and tools.
Experience with unit testing frameworks, integration testing, and system-level testing for embedded systems.
Knowledge of debugging techniques and tools for embedded Android development.
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.
Citizen from EU/EES
Preferred Skills:
Experience with Android HAL (Hardware Abstraction Layer) development.
Knowledge of low-level Linux kernel programming.
Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies.
Experience with version control systems, such as Git.
Understanding of continuous integration and deployment processes.
If you are passionate about embedded Android development and have a strong background in software testing for embedded systems, we would love to hear from you. Please submit your resume and examples of your previous embedded Android projects.
Additional Information
AFRY is committed to creating an inclusive & diverse environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, or age. You will be part of a global and diverse company where our differences are our strengths. Join us to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
Application deadline 30 September.
For questions about the position, contact recruiter maja.lindqvist@afry.com
