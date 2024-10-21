Elevate Your .NET Development Career with Nexer!
Nexer AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-10-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nexer AB i Göteborg
, Partille
, Kungsbacka
, Tjörn
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced .NET developer looking for a rewarding role? At Nexer, we offer exciting opportunities for talented individuals like you to join our dynamic teams. Whether you prefer in-house positions or consultancy roles, we provide an engaging environment where your skills are valued, and professional growth is a priority. With a focus on advanced technologies, we seek curious and adaptable candidates to contribute to our innovative projects.
In-House Opportunities with MyTeam:
Join MyTeam and work on customer-focused solutions, involving both new development and maintenance work. Collaborate with skilled professionals, leveraging your .NET expertise to achieve project success. MyTeam is actively hiring .NET developers in Gothenburg, Alingsås, and Lidköping.
Key Responsibilities:
Participate in development projects, including both new builds and maintenance tasks.
Contribute to the architectural and coding aspects of various projects.
Operate within agile teams, managing multiple tasks effectively.
Work closely with clients to explore new ideas and solve challenges.
Consultancy Opportunities with the .NET Consulting Team:
Become part of our dynamic .NET Consulting team and take on diverse assignments across various industries, focusing on .NET development. As a consultant, you'll represent Nexer while delivering innovative software solutions at client sites in Gothenburg and Borås.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and enhance software solutions using the latest technologies.
Share expertise and promote team collaboration.
Engage in projects across different sectors with a specialization in .NET development.
Your Qualifications:
Extensive experience in system development with a specialization in .NET and C#.
Strong skills in backend, web, or full-stack development.
A passion for coding and problem-solving.
Preferred educational background in software development.
Fluency in both English and Swedish is required.
Skills and Technologies:
C# / .NET
Microsoft SQL, TypeScript, and frameworks like Angular, React, or Vue.
Experience with TDD/BDD, Clean Code, Microsoft Azure/AWS, Microservices, Docker, and GIT.
Additional knowledge of NodeJS, GraphQL, Entity Framework, Blazor, or MAUI is a plus.
Unlock your potential with Nexer and embark on a fulfilling career in .NET development. Apply now and become part of our innovative teams!
Application Process:
Interested in these opportunities? Submit your application below; please note that we do not accept applications via email. For inquiries, contact our recruiter, Amanda Stenberg, at Amanda.Stenberg@nexergroup.com
.
Discover a career that combines the stability of in-house development with the versatility of consultancy projects at Nexer. Join us in creating innovative solutions and fostering a collaborative and engaging work environment. Your expertise is the key to our success!
Why Nexer?Within Nexer, there is a pronounced challenge that permeates all assignments and the company as a whole: if there is a smarter solution, we will find it. An endeavor that challenges us every day and allows us to think outside the given framework and together with our customers make the brave decisions required to create development.We offer problem-solving, everything from developing a new system to designing an online shop or something else where our broad and pointed expertise in technology comes into its own. Our assignments often have an international character, therefore fluent Swedish and English in speech and writing is a natural part of the work. The consulting assignments are partly in our office and usually with our customers, therefore travel in the local area is part of everyday life. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer AB
(org.nr 556451-9345) Arbetsplats
Nexer Group Kontakt
Amanda Stenberg amanda.stenberg@nexergroup.com Jobbnummer
8967008