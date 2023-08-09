Electronics & Hardware Design Engineer
Are you thinking about taking on new challanges this autumn? Are you intrigued by electronics, has a huge technical interest and are excited about product development? Do you also like challenges and to solve problems together with others? Then you are the perfect match for us!
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
At ALTEN, every individual is equally valuable in building tomorrow's world today. We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
We are convinced that your development is driven by your passion. By being active in several different industries, we can offer a wide range of assignments and an opportunity to influence both the world around you and your own development. With a coaching leadership, our leaders will guide you in the right direction. We also offer personalized training opportunities through your individual training budget, which you can use in our internal ALTEN Academy or on external courses.
At ALTEN, there are numerous opportunities to join an inspiring togetherness and do what you enjoy, together with your colleagues. During our Tech Weeks you get to hear what your colleagues are working on and a chance to share your own experiences. We have several internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports and Women@ALTEN, where you are given the opportunity to get active with your colleagues or pursue issues and topics that you are passionate about.
At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
YOUR ROLE AS ELECTRONICS/MECHATRONICS ENGINEER:
You will develop state of the art technology together with mechanical engineers, firmware, and software developers but also share your expertise in areas such as design, quality, production, and sourcing. In the role, you will be a part of our customers missions to drive the technology shift within their respective fields - Autonomous vehicles, Electrification & Wireless communication to name a few.
In your role you will be part throughout the whole product chain from designing complete products to delivery of the product. In your role, you can also, among other things, be responsible for the mechatronics design which includes schematics design, component selection, supplier contacts, testing, production support, certifications but also software implementation, debug and test on mechatronics systems. You can also get the opportunity to work within areas such as:
High/Low voltage
Designing and programming microcontrollers
PCB Design software such as Altium.
The role also typically includes working close to the production. You will play a key role in being a part of the project all the way from concept phase until the product is delivered to the market. Your daily work will also be a combination of new development and product maintenance.
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
At ALTEN our priority is always to match you against missions that interests you. For this role as Electronics/Mechatronics Engineer we are looking for engineers within all levels of experience ranging from Junior with some years' experience to Very Senior.
MECHATRONICS ENGINEER:
Good knowledge of development, debugging and testing of mechatronic systems
Skills in C and Firmware Development
Meriting with C++ skills
ELECTRONICS/HARDWARE DESIGN ENGINEER:
Good knowledge within electronics design and electronics verification
Meriting to previously have developed complete products, from idea to volume production
We handle the applications on an ongoing basis, so do not hesitate to contact us today!
If you have any questions, please contact Disa Mallalieu, Talent Acquisition Partner: disa.mallalieu@alten.se
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
