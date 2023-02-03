Electronics Engineer to Profoto
2023-02-03
Do you want to work with high-tech premium products together with smart and engaged colleagues providing world-class products to the world's best photographers? Now you have the opportunity to join Profoto; a growth company where everybody knows each other and where you have the chance to really make a difference! Interviews will take place on a continuous basis, so apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Profoto is looking for an Electronics Engineer, who is hungry to learn from Profoto's highly experienced Electronics team. The team is developing premium products and keeping the technical leadership in their top-end market segment. This is an opportunity to gain experience in high tech electronics and design and to grow in technical expertise while actively contributing to both research- and product development projects.
As an Electronics Engineer you will be part of a team of ten colleagues consisting of highly skilled Engineers and you will report to the R&D Manager Electronics. The electronic designs are made in-house and you will be working in all development stages of the project, in close collaboration with your team members as well as with disciplines like firmware, mechanics, project management, verification and operations. Therefore being a team player and individual drive is key for success.
You are offered
• The opportunity to work with experienced colleagues and to receive a dedicated mentor
• As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
• Electronics/power electronics design both from a product and a knowledge perspective
• Schematic drawing
• Hands on evaluation, verification and debugging in lab environment
• Work cross functional with relevant departments to achieve common targets
• Close cooperation with our embedded SW- and mechanics development teams to optimize the system solution
• Follow and evaluate relevant trends related to technology, working methods and tools
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Relevant Master of Science degree
• Willingness to grow within electronics design, power/analog electronics
• Hands-on relevant interest within product development
• Fluent in English, both speaking and writing
Experience within radio/bluetooth is meritorious
As a person you are
• High interest and ability to learn more about electronics design
• Excellent teamwork skills
• Enjoy working in a fast-paced environment with high achieving coworkers
• Take pride in delivering high quality
• Ability to drive your own work
Övrig information
• Start: As soon as possible
• Work extent: Full time, 6 months with a chance of extension
• Location: Sundbyberg
Contact information: This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from the client that all questions regarding the position is handled by Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Innovation has secured our position as the leading choice for the world's best photographers. So, our culture is creative, entrepreneurial, forward thinking and agile. That's why we're looking for the very best and the very brightest to help make us better. Talented and driven people who are keen to enter a growing and fast-paced environment where responsibility is given early.
We are committed to growth and we want our people to grow with us. To achieve this we offer an ambitious, high quality and demanding culture where we value to have fun together as we build a world class company with a premium brand. We strongly believe and therefore offer our employees freedom and trust, coaching leadership and strong individual development.
