Electronics engineer - Landskrona
Assa Abloy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Landskrona Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Landskrona
2024-12-03
, Svalöv
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Assa Abloy AB i Landskrona
, Malmö
, Halmstad
, Härryda
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Together we open doors to the future! We are searching for our next Electronics Engineer to join our Talented R&D Team in our product unit Security Entrance Control & Revolving Door (PU SEC & RD) in Business Segment Pedestrian (BSP) within ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems division.
Join our Team in Landskrona and enjoy a collaborative culture that empowers you to build a career you can be proud of.
What you would do as our Electronics Engineer
As our Electronics Engineer within ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems, you will be a part of our software and electronics R&D team, focused on our automatic door portfolio for the pedestrian sector, including both existing and new products. You will be responsible for designing, developing and implementing of the electronic system and components, as well as initial validation before your design is released to the Testing Team. The design includes focus on PCBAs for embedded systems, selecting and integration of appropriate electrical components into electrical systems and circuit boards to ensure optimal performance and reliability and ensuring that the design meets industry standard and regulatory requirements.
You would also:
Work closely with mechanical engineers, software developers, and other stakeholders (such as sourcing or suppliers) to ensure that the electronic components integrate seamlessly with the overall product design.
Develop and maintaining documentation of design specifications to support ongoing development and future improvements.
Conduct feasibility studies and simulations to evaluate design concepts.
Stay updated with the latest advancements in electronics engineering and identify and recommend system improvements to improve technical performance.
The skills and experience you need
We are looking for someone who:
Holds a Bachelor or Master degree in Electronics engineering, or equivalent.
Has previous experience of working with embedded systems.
Has proven experience in designing and developing PCBAs and circuit boards, including initial testing and validation of your design.
Familiarity with industry standards and regulations related to electronic components and systems.
Proficiency in E-CAD (Preferably Altium designer); additional experience with CAD would be strongly preferred.
Enjoys working in a cross-functional environment, with multiple internal and external stakeholders.
Is proficient in English, this being our corporate language. Ability to communicate in Swedish would be beneficial.
What we offer
We're passionate about providing amazing opportunities and benefits, so you can continue and progress a lifelong career with us - here's what we have to offer:
Learning and career development opportunities, whether it's online learning, management training or enhancing your skills
A competitive salary and incentive schemes
Flexible working hours & hybrid work approach
We review applications regularly, so don't wait
We are building diverse, inclusive teams, and encourage applications from everyone who can see themselves working with us. Just set up your profile and apply here.
To make sure your personal data is safe, we don't look at any applications sent by email or post. If you have any questions about the role or the process, email Talent Acquisition Business Partner, Daria Skucha at daria.skucha@assaabloy.com
Let's create a safer and more open world - together!
To find out more about us, visit www.assaabloy.com
We are the ASSA ABLOY Group
Our people have made us the global leader in access solutions. In return, we open doors for them wherever they go. With nearly 61,000 colleagues in more than 70 different countries, we help billions of people experience a more open world. Our innovations make all sorts of spaces - physical and virtual - safer, more secure, and easier to access.
As an employer, we value results - not titles, or backgrounds. We empower our people to build their career around their aspirations and our ambitions - supporting them with regular feedback, training, and development opportunities. Our colleagues think broadly about where they can make the most impact, and we encourage them to grow their role locally, regionally, or even internationally.
As we welcome new people on board, it's important to us to have diverse, inclusive teams, and we value different perspectives and experiences. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Assa Abloy AB
(org.nr 556059-3575)
Lodjursgatan 10, Landskrona (visa karta
)
261 44 LANDSKRONA Arbetsplats
Assa Abloy Entrance Systems AB Jobbnummer
9042374