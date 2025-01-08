Electronics/Electrical Engineer for a global company in Ludvika
Are you ready to take on an exciting role where you contribute to the future of HVDC technology? We are looking for dedicated engineers to join our team in Ludvika. Here you will work with advanced technologies, solve exciting challenges and collaborate globally to make a real difference in energy transmission.
About the company
Our client is a global leader in energy technology with HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) as a specialty. HVDC enables efficient and long-distance energy transmission with minimal losses - a key technology for integrating renewable energy and interconnecting power grids. Becoming part of this team means working in a fast-paced, international environment where innovation and sustainability are at the center.
About the role
As an Electronics/Electrical Engineer, you will work in HVDC projects where you participate in all phases. This means planning, design, development, testing and integration of advanced electrical and software-based systems. You will be an important part of upgrading and optimizing existing HVDC solutions to ensure high safety and reliability and you will work to increase customer satisfaction or meet legal or other regulatory requirements. You will collaborate with colleagues to solve challenges and deliver high quality results.
We are looking for you who
Have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in relevant field
At least 2-6 years of experience in electronics/electrical engineering or HVDC systems (alternatively 10 years of relevant experience with a technical degree)
Have a good command of English, both spoken and written
Is a problem solver with a proactive approach and a strong drive
Want to develop your expertise and have the ability to take responsibility for your work
Experience in programming and knowledge of HVDC systems is highly advantageous
Other information
Location: Ludvika
Start date: According to agreement
