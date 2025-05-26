Electronics Designer to Innovative Jemac
Are you passionate about electronics and eager to work hands-on with real IoT products? We're now helping Jemac Sweden AB find their next Electronics Designer - someone who thrives in a creative, tech-driven environment and wants to help shape the connected solutions of tomorrow.
About Jemac Jemac is a development and product company based in Kalmar, Sweden, specializing in industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. Founded in 2010, the company has strong roots in the telecom sector and now offers cutting-edge technology used in applications such as water pumps, elevators, and energy monitoring.
With an annual turnover of over 10 million SEK and a highly skilled, close-knit team, Jemac handles everything from hardware and firmware development to mechanical design, testing, and prototyping. It's a dynamic and creative work environment where every individual truly makes a difference.
The Role As an Electronics Designer, you'll play a key role in developing Jemac's IoT platforms. You'll be involved in the entire product development lifecycle from technical studies, customer discussions, and requirement specifications to design, verification, and product qualification.
You'll work closely with experienced colleagues in embedded software and mechanical design to deliver integrated, high-performing products. Tools like ARAS and KiCAD will be part of your everyday toolkit.
What we're looking for We believe you're someone who:
Holds a bachelor's or master's degree in electronics, electrical engineering, or a related field.
Has 5+ years of experience using CAD tools for PCB design.
Has a good understanding of IoT technologies and communication protocols.
Enjoys solving complex problems, both independently and in teams.
Is fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Bonus: Experience with product development and PDM/PLM systems.
Why Jemac?
At Jemac, you'll be part of an open and welcoming culture where innovation drives everything. You'll take on exciting, meaningful challenges that foster both professional and personal growth. We believe great collaboration happens when people come together - that's why we value team members who enjoy working from our office. While some flexibility may be possible, we see the office as the natural hub for creativity, problem-solving, and team spirit. Most importantly, you'll contribute to real-world solutions in a company that genuinely values creativity, teamwork, and individual impact.
We look forward to receiving your application! The recruitment process is managed by Ed:Za Group. If you have any questions regarding the position or the process, please don't hesitate to contact Tyra Nguyen at tyra.nguyen@edzagroup.se
