We have a requirement for the position of Electronics designer with one of our client.
Location: Arboga
Requirements:
• University or civil engineer in Electronics.
• Curious, communicative and prestige-free problem solver with good cooperation skills.
• Language: Written and oral both in Swedish and English.
• Experience and knowledge in one or more of the following areas:
Electronics
Analogue and digital measuring technology
Programming (Meritable C++)
PCB design
Mechanics
Altium Designer
Autodesk (inventor, Vault, Autocad)
Hardware related programming
• Background check may be performed.
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Contract length: 12 months
