Electromechanical Design Engineer
2025-01-10
At inContext we believe that passion creates an added value.
For us, that passion is co-creating the latest technology with amazing people.
We love developing both.
Are you an electromechanical designer passionate about innovation and product development in the automotive industry? Do you want to be part of a dynamic, forward-thinking consultancy where you can shape impactful solutions? We're seeking an electromechanical designer to take ownership of cutting-edge projects that drive change in automotive technology.
What You'll Do:
• Design Innovative Solutions: Take full responsibility for developing high-quality electromechanical systems that meet technical and project requirements.
• Tackle Diverse Projects: Engage in a variety of exciting challenges, from electrical installations to 3D routing, constantly expanding your expertise.
• Work on Advanced Automotive Solutions: Engage in cutting-edge electromechanical projects that drive the future of mobility.
• Collaborate Across Teams: Partner with internal teams, clients, and stakeholders to ensure seamless communication and project alignment.
• Solve Technical Challenges: Dive into complex problems, conducting research and consulting experts to find innovative, practical solutions.
• Lead Presentations & Updates: Share your vision in team meetings and client discussions, articulating technical concepts with clarity and confidence.
• Consulting Flexibility: Enjoy working on a variety of projects, gaining experience across different products and technologies while adapting to dynamic client needs.
What You Bring:
• About 2 years of experience in electromechanical design within a European organization, ideally within the automotive industry.
• Proficiency with 3D design programs such as Catia, Creo, NX or similar
• Expertise in product development, especially in R&D settings.
• Proven ability to own the entire design process from research to delivery.
• Strong verbal and written communication skills
• A proactive mindset that drives you to find the best solutions and manage projects autonomously.
What do we offer?
• Flexible Work Options: We support a balanced work-life approach, giving you the flexibility to manage your time and projects effectively.
• Social & Knowledge Sharing: Take part in regular social activities and continuous knowledge-sharing sessions, helping you connect with colleagues and grow professionally.
• Flat and Open Culture: Enjoy being part of a flat organization with open communication, honest relations and where everyone's voice is heard.
• Innovate in Automotive: Work on breakthrough technologies that are shaping the future of mobility and electrification.
• Personal development: challenging tasks and a possibility to influence the company
• Make a Difference: Your designs will play a key role in shaping the future of automotive electrification, contributing to a more sustainable and innovative mobility landscape.
• Varied Project Experience: Broaden your expertise by working with different clients, industries, and cutting-edge products.
If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us.
