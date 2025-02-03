Electricity Supervisor
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial / Elektrikerjobb / Boden Visa alla elektrikerjobb i Boden
2025-02-03
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We will participate in a project where Stegra AB (H2 Green Steel) establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden, where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ an Electricity Supervisor. The work tasks may include but are not limited to:
Job Description
Being responsible for all electrical works within the given scope,
Management and administration of the field teams and subcontractors under charge,
Regular reporting of electrical works activities and work progress to the superiors and technical office,
Daily tracking of labour-hour efficiency in electrical works activities, with weekly reporting to the superiors and technical office,
Checking materials before and during the installation phase,
Ensuring coordination of materials and applications,
Supervising, monitoring and ensuring the electrical works activities of subcontractors and field teams, are being done by the quality standards, regulations and production methods,
Ensuring that subcontractors and field teams work by occupational safety rules during the installation process,
Tracking test and control points specified in the method statements for all electrical works activities within the given scope,
Desirable qualifications (not mandatory)
Electrical Associate Degree or Vocational High School Electrical Department Graduate
Experienced in Medium Voltage (MV), Low Voltage (LV), Instrument and Automation Systems,
Several years years of experience in electrical systems, equipment and installations
Ability to read and interpret electrical project diagrams
Competence with electrical safety standards
Having sufficient English knowledge for the project.
No handicap of living at Boden or Lulea.
Good knowledge about MS Office
Having sufficient knowledge of using Autocad.
High work discipline, responsibility and aptitude for teamwork Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-16
E-post: filial@gemkom.com.tr Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial
(org.nr 516413-4008)
961 40 BODEN Arbetsplats
Gemkom Engineering & Machinery Filial Jobbnummer
9141255