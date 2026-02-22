Electrician - HMP
Location: Boden
Ready for new opportunities in the industry?
Electricians are critical to our daily production at Stegra. Your experience, precision, and ability to keep systems running efficiently play a key role in ensuring we meet our performance goals and continue to improve. With your expertise, we strengthen the reliability and quality that set our plant apart in the industry.
A bit about the role
At Stegra, we're not just building a plant, we're proving that sustainable industry is possible. And to do that, we need people like you.
Join us as an Electrician in our hydrogen plant and be part of powering the future. You will work hands-on with cutting edge equipment like pumps, compressors and automation systems while keeping everything running safely and smoothly. This is your chance to grow your skills in a unique environment and help shape a more sustainable industry.
What you'll do:
Maintain and repair electrical systems, including pumps, compressors, and automation systems
Troubleshoot and service electrical instruments used in monitoring and controlling hydrogen production
Ensure electrical systems are operating efficiently and in line with plant safety protocols
Perform preventive and corrective maintenance in accordance with scheduled plans to minimize downtime
Use technical manuals and diagnostic tools to troubleshoot, repair, and replace electrical components
Conduct regular inspections of electrical systems to detect faults and potential issues early
What you'll bring:
High school diploma or equivalent.
Solid experience in electrical maintenance, ideally within process-driven or industrial environments.
Hands-on experience with pumps, compressors, and automation systems.
Proficiency in maintaining electrical instruments used for monitoring and control.
Experience with heat tracing and maintaining piping systems.
Strong troubleshooting skills and the ability to interpret electrical schematics and technical documentation.
Knowledge of safety procedures in industrial environments.
Ability to collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure minimal disruption to plant operations.
Oral and written proficiency in English is required. Swedish is considered an advantage.
What you'll get:
If you're passionate about making a real difference and contributing to a more sustainable future, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a driven and ambitious team. Here, you can help shape the future of steel production while growing your own career in a company that values inclusion, collaboration, and personal development. We believe our success starts with our people - and together, we're building a greener tomorrow.
A permanent position in one of Sweden's most exciting industrial projects.
Competitive salary and benefits package in line with Union-negotiated agreements.
25 days of annual leave, in accordance with Swedish labor standards.
Full relocation support, including housing assistance, travel arrangements, and relocation compensation.
Visa sponsorship where applicable.
Modern, purpose-built facilities in Boden with a focus on safety, sustainability, and innovation.
A supportive and inclusive work environment where everyone is encouraged to grow and thrive.
Working in Boden/Stockholm
Our Boden site is right in the heart of a growing green industrial hub in Northern Sweden. It's where we're building one of the world's most modern, sustainable steel plants. With just a 10-minute commute from town, you'll be close to both cutting-edge technology and the everyday convenience of community life.
Your application
Studies show that women and underrepresented groups often hesitate to apply unless they meet every requirement. At Stegra, we're building an impact-driven, sustainable company - and we need a diverse, inclusive team to make it happen.
If you share our passion but don't meet every qualification, we encourage you to apply anyway. You might be the perfect fit for this role, or another as we grow.
About Stegra
Stegra is on a mission to change the global steel industry by producing green hydrogen, iron, and steel - with the goal of eliminating CO2 emissions. Instead of coal, we use green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity, meaning our primary emissions will be water and heat.
By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitized, and sustainable plant in Boden, Northern Sweden - currently under construction. But this is just the beginning. Our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize industries beyond steel, paving the way for a cleaner future.
If you encounter any challenges when you are sending your application, please contact us on BlueCollarHiring@stegra.com
and we will be happy to help. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stegra Boden AB
(org.nr 559305-4918) Jobbnummer
9756196