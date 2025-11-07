Electrician - DRI
Location: Boden
Are you an experienced electrician looking to bring your expertise to the next level?
Electricians are critical to our daily production at Stegra. Your experience, precision, and ability to keep systems running efficiently play a key role in ensuring we meet our performance goals and continue to improve. With your expertise, we strengthen the reliability and quality that set our plant apart in the industry.
A bit about the role
At Stegra, we're not just building a plant, we're proving that sustainable industry is possible. And to do that, we need people like you.
As an electrician you are responsible for performing routine installation, maintenance, and repair tasks on electrical systems. The role ensures the safe and efficient operation of production equipment, adhering to safety protocols and following standard operating procedures to support the mill's operational goals.
What you'll do:
Ensure safe working conditions by adhering to safety regulations like Permit to Work (PTW) system, safety regulations, electrical codes and Electrical Lock Out-Tag Out (LOTOTO) procedures for LV, MV, and HV switchgear during maintenance or operations.
Troubleshoot electrical issues using technical diagrams, blueprints, and tests.
Conduct regular inspections of machinery, electrical components, transformers, circuit breakers, wiring, and conveyor systems, ensuring safe and effective operation.
Repair and replace faulty equipment, wiring, motors, switchgear, control panels, and fixtures.
Verify and test control circuits for Direct-On-Line (DOL) feeders, LV/MV Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs), and soft starters.
What you'll bring:
Solid experience as an industrial electrician in heavy industries, preferably in the steel or gas industry.
Documented qualifications in workplace environment and safety (e.g., ESA/OHSA).
Experience in maintaining and repairing low- to medium-voltage systems and basic automation equipment.
Demonstrate knowledge of interfacing electrical switchgear with DCS/PLC systems for seamless operation.
Knowledge of Swedish and EU safety codes.
Proficiency in electrical installation, diagnostics, and routine maintenance.
Ability to interpret technical diagrams and basic electrical blueprints.
An understanding of industrial automation systems (preferably Siemens or Honeywell).
Ability to work in hot, high-noise environments, at heights and in confined spaces when required.
Documented experience in the electrical field and corresponding certifications.
High school diploma in relevant field or equivalent education.
Oral and written proficiency in English is required; Swedish is considered an advantage.
What you'll get:
If you're passionate about making a real difference and contributing to a more sustainable future, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a driven and ambitious team. Here, you can help shape the future of steel production while growing your own career in a company that values inclusion, collaboration, and personal development. We believe our success starts with our people - and together, we're building a greener tomorrow.
A permanent position in one of Sweden's most exciting industrial projects.
Competitive salary and benefits package in line with Union-negotiated agreements.
25 days of annual leave, in accordance with Swedish labor standards.
Full relocation support, including housing assistance, travel arrangements, and relocation compensation.
Visa sponsorship where applicable.
Modern, purpose-built facilities in Boden with a focus on safety, sustainability, and innovation.
A supportive and inclusive work environment where everyone is encouraged to grow and thrive.
Working in Boden
Our Boden site is right in the heart of a growing green industrial hub in Northern Sweden. It's where we're building one of the world's most modern, sustainable steel plants. With just a 10-minute commute from town, you'll be close to both cutting-edge technology and the everyday convenience of community life.
Your application
Studies show that women and underrepresented groups often hesitate to apply unless they meet every requirement. At Stegra, we're building an impact-driven, sustainable company - and we need a diverse, inclusive team to make it happen.
If you share our passion but don't meet every qualification, we encourage you to apply anyway. You might be the perfect fit for this role, or another as we grow.
About Stegra
Stegra is on a mission to change the global steel industry by producing green hydrogen, iron, and steel - with the goal of eliminating CO2 emissions. Instead of coal, we use green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity, meaning our primary emissions will be water and heat.
By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitized, and sustainable plant in Boden, Northern Sweden - currently under construction. But this is just the beginning. Our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize industries beyond steel, paving the way for a cleaner future.
If you encounter any challenges when you are sending your application, please contact us on BlueCollarHiring@stegra.com
