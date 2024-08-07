Electrical System Engineer
2024-08-07
Job description
Are you an innovative Electrical Engineer with a passion for driving change in the energy sector? Randstad Engineering is on the lookout for Electrical Engineers for consulting assignments on SIemens Energy in Finspång. Here you will play a crucial role in leading the energy transformation.
Responsibilities
As a consultant Electrical Engineer, your primary role will be to provide technical support to product development projects in areas such as Generator, Low Voltage, Control Equipment, and Electrical installation. Your responsibilities will include:
Producing calculations and documentation to support design solutions.
Organizing and managing technical projects.
Managing work in accordance with project cost, timescale, and quality targets.
Presenting at technical reviews and generating design reports.
Following direction and adjusting priorities to meet schedule milestones.
Ensuring all tasks comply with departmental processes for technical scope control, quality, and health & safety.
Qualifications
Background in electrical engineering.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Strong work ethic, ability to work independently, and proactive mindset.
Professional and self-motivated team player.
Willingness to challenge assumptions and generate imaginative and innovative ideas.
Familiarity with standard software packages (Teamcenter, Microsoft Office).
Working experience with tools like Comos, AutoCAD, E-plan, etc.
