Electrical System Engineer - Electrical Installation
Siemens Energy AB / Elektronikjobb / Finspång Visa alla elektronikjobb i Finspång
2026-01-08
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Eksjö
eller i hela Sverige
A Snapshot of Your Day
As an Electrical Engineer within our Medium Gas Turbine segment, you will work with customer-specific electrical design and complete electrical documentation for customer projects worldwide.
Within the Electrical Installation team, you will focus on the overall installation design, including cables, cable trays, junction boxes and routing. Depending on your experience level, you will either work closely with more senior colleagues or take a leading role in electrical design within customer order projects.
The role will be adapted to your experience level, from junior to senior engineer.
You will collaborate with assembly, site, subcontractors, purchasing and the sales organization. As part of the projects, you will also spend time in the workshop to support the projects throughout the complete assembly phase.
We offer an environment where learning, collaboration and continuous development are encouraged, and where responsibilities grow with your experience.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Delivering the electrical design solutions for gas turbine projects, supporting customers worldwide
* Take responsibility for your work and designs, with scope and independence adapted to your
* Ensure that customer, quality, cost and delivery requirements are met
* Develop high-quality, customer-oriented electrical solutions.
* Build strong partnerships with internal and external interfaces
* Contribute to a positive, inclusive team culture where collaboration and mutual respect are valued
What You Bring
* A relevant education/background within electrical engineering or a similar field
* Experience within electrical engineering or a similar field
* Knowledge of relevant standards (ATEX, IEC, NEC, UL, CSA) is a merit
* Working expiries in COMOS & SAP is in advantage, but not a requirement
* Good communication skills in English, both written and spoken
* A structured and quality-focused mindset, with an interest in customer solutions
* A collaborative attitude and respect for diversity and teamwork
About the Team
The electrical installation team is one of four construction teams within electrical systems. Together with the other construction teams and the project lead engineer team you form the electrical systems department, delivering all electrical solutions for our customer projects. The electrical installation team consists of around 20 team members, including engineering support, located in Sweden, India and Romania.
We work together to find the best solutions and value everyone's input. You will join a team where we have fun in our daily work but also come together to solve tough technical problems and questions.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion, and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character-no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs... Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "287608". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
9674706