Electrical Supervisor
2025-03-27
Key Tasks and Responsibilities:
Oversee the daily construction activities at work site, including scheduling of workers, delivery of equipment and materials, and progress of the project
Work with subcontractors to complete project within given time frame
Coordinate works between multiple contractors
Be familiar with a variety of the field's concepts, practices, and procedures
Rely on experience and judgment to plan and accomplish goals
Set an example for H3SE objectives and work with site personnel to comply with requirements
Monitor compliance with project procedures and execution strategies
Evaluate weekly work plans and workload to optimate subcontractor work execution
Review and comment on Subcontractor documentation
Reports to General Superintendent and/or Construction ManageR
Qualifications for Internal Candidates
Essential Qualifications and Educations:
Bachelor's degree preferred or sufficient experience of site execution
Worked with international contractors on complex multi discipline construction projects
Has a minimum of 5 relevant experience in relevant discipline (Piping, Civil/structural, E&I, Mechanical, Architectural, Painting & Insulation)
Has experience of execution and supervising works on a construction site for technical and supervision
Experience of working with and/or management of subcontractors
Ensure operational plans are aligned with business objectives
Develop relationships with key internal/external customers to identify emerging needs
Anticipate demands to align operational priorities
Resolve complex problems that have implications beyond own area
Influence customer and/or organizational leadership to accomplish operational objectives. Knows how to read and interpret P&ID and other construction drawings.
Experience in close loop calibration.
Experience in calibrating Pressure, flow, differential and level transmitters, and other sensor element such as thermocouples, RTDs
Computer literate in word processing, spreadsheet and database applications
