Electrical Project Manager
2023-11-29
At Hexicon, we are all about innovative energy tech for a sustainable future. To reach our bright envision for the world, and the company, we need excellent people who share our goals. Right now, we are looking for an Electrical Project Manager to help us handle and ensure the smooth running of the project and technology development within our company. Are you that person?
WHOM WE WISH FOR
The person we are looking for is structured and has a lot of initiative and innovative thinking. We want someone who thrives by guiding others and by working towards common goals. It's great if you are used to a high-paced work environment and have good time-management skills. Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, a sense of quality, friendliness, and a motivation for improvement.
WHAT WE CAN OFFER YOU
Hexicon operates in a field that is on the threshold to commercialization and it truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become a part of this growing market. In addition to a challenging new job position with lots of freedom, we offer you an open and welcoming atmosphere -and great perks! Such as a generous health care allowance and five extra vacation days above the Swedish requirement.
Hexicon is also an equal-opportunity employer. We are an increasingly diverse group of individuals, united by a common mission, who inspire and motivate each other in driving Hexicon towards its goals. We always strive to become more diversified, so everyone is welcome to apply!
THE ROLE
As our Electrical Project Manager, you will be working in a small dynamic team and report to the CTO. You will also be working closely with our technical team and the project managers.
You will oversee multiple projects in various markets. Projects can range from demonstration units to 1+ GW offshore wind ventures, including onshore grid connections. As the Electrical Project Manager, you'll coordinate and integrate electrical systems across projects and manage dedicated electrical teams when needed. Hexicon focuses on early project development, so a strong track record conducting pre-FEED, FEED, and detailed design is essential.
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES ARE
•
Feasibility assessments: Technical and commercial assessments of the various electrical network topologies for offshore wind farms including assessing HVAC vs. HVDC.
• Conceptual Excellence: Define and optimize windfarm electrical systems at a conceptual level.
•
Project Advancement: Develop and manage engineering works to progress projects through development phases, including pre-FEED, FEED, and Detailed Design
•
Design Expertise: Provide guidance on the electrical design of wind farms.
•
Grid Insights: Offer technical input on-grid connections and grid compliance for wind farms when applicable.
•
Transmission System: Contribute to designing transmission systems, providing technical and commercial requirements.
•
Collaborative Efforts: Collaborate with external consultants, suppliers, and contractors for in-depth studies when needed.
•
Global Engagement: Embrace occasional international travel for project success and global connections.
•
Optimization Focus: Be responsible for optimizing and integrating the electrical scope in multi-billion EUR floating wind power generation projects.
•
Design Compliance: Ensure design compliance with local and international standards and codes, regulatory aspects, and project policies.
•
Interface management: Identify and manage key technical interfaces across various work packages where the Electrical team is involved.
•
Stakeholder Management: Engage with key stakeholders such as equipment suppliers and regulatory bodies associated with the electrical package where necessary.
YOU'LL NEED TO HAVE
• BSc or higher in Electrical Engineering
• Experience in Offshore Wind project development
• Familiarity with various power system analysis software for power system studies, earthing studies, and thermal studies such as DIgSILENT PowerFactory, ETAP, CDEGS, CYMCAP, etc.
• Experience with power systems design and industry codes and standards for offshore wind projects.
• Familiarity with one or more grid codes and regulations.
• Broad knowledge of the capabilities of global contractors in offshore wind and onshore utilities
• Strong personal leadership, including HSSE and Quality Assurance experience.
• Willingness to familiarize yourself with new tasks at short notice.
• Excellent communication skills
• Fluency in English
IT'S NICE IF YOU HAVE
• Offshore installation experience, especially with electrical cables and offshore substations.
• Experience with equipment selection.
GENERAL INFO
Type of employment: Full-time employment with 6 months probationary period
Location: Flexible, but preferred in our headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden
Salary: TBD
ABOUT HEXICON
