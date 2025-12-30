Electrical Project Manager
2025-12-30
We are pleased to announce that we are currently seeking an Electrical Project Manager to join our team.
You will be responsible for designing, organising, leading, coordinating and controlling all tasks in relation to the construction of Electrical projects.
Below is a list of typical duties but is not exclusive of all duties that are required to be carried out during the project.
Responsibilities
Leading role to drive productivity by following weekly and daily work plans
Coordinate design work with team and subcontractors
Supervise the progress of ongoing work
Ensure Quality and Safety measures are achieved and managed effectively
Monitor labour tracking sheets
Oversee and coordinate the Electrical installation of the development
Engage with project stakeholders including client
Liaise with design teams and subcontractors to ensure project delivery on time, budget, and according to scope
Lead project management and their subordinates
Work with the Foremen under your control to ensure that all Information; People; Materials, and Equipment are available to enable his teams to deliver a safe and productive weeks work. Advanced planning is an essential activity required.
Liaise with other key subcontractors working in the same area to ensure that all works are coordinated, and that work can be carried of safely and productively.
Oversee and sign off on all associated documentation to ensure the safe and productive workings of his/her team.
Oversee and sign off the Foreman's weekly report and ensure that issues raised are closed out for the next week.
Complete his/her weekly report to include the key items from the Foreman Report plus the following:
• Completed Incident / Accident Reports.
• Schedule Update: Planned V's Actual.
• 4/6week Labour look ahead.
• Industrial relation issues.
• Material Procurement 2/4week look ahead. Long Lead Items. Issues.
• Weekly variation log updated and issued to Quantity Surveyor.
• Highlight all delays/disruptions to planned activities to ensure risk are controlled/mitigated or if need be claimed for.
Set up; coordinate and manage weekly project meeting to include Foremen Safety Advisor; QA Eng; BIM and any other key individuals required to ensure productive meeting.
Ensure all actions from the meeting are recorded and closed out for the next meeting. Minutes of meetings are to be recorded with associated actions designated to owners with responsibility to close out.
You will be hired by an equal opportunities employer
Requirements
Skills, qualification & experience:
10 years' experience in the delivery of large-scale Electrical projects including office fitouts, retail, hotels, schools, data centres, etc
Data centre experience would be advantageous
Trade or engineering background preferred, however recent experience must be in the management of large contracts
