Electrical Package Manager
Northern Partners AB / Byggjobb / Malmö Visa alla byggjobb i Malmö
2025-07-24
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northern Partners AB i Malmö
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
, Boden
eller i hela Sverige
Package Manager - Sweden
Position: Electrical Package Manager
Location: Onsite - Sweden
Company Description
We are a leading engineering services company with a proven track record of high quality, customer focused project delivery for over 130 years. Our core divisions include Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Sprinkler and Fire Protection. Some of the other services we provide include Waste to Energy (BioEnergy), Specialist Lift, Off Site Fabrication, Technical Support Services, Maintenance, Asset Management, BIM (Building Information Modelling) and Geo-Surveying. We offer competitive salaries, financial support for further training, Continuous Professional Development (CPD) leading to chartered status, performance incentives and the ability to progress your career with a world class engineering contractor.
Job Description
As an Electrical Package Manager, you will play a pivotal role in project implementation and execution. You will coordinate sections of the project team and the management of your package on a day-to-day basis to ensure key project milestones are achieved and the successful delivery of the project.
Your Responsibilities will include:
Overall responsibility for your Package's team, labour control and coordination.
Liaise with key project stakeholders on a regular basis.
Maintenance of quality and health and safety standards in line with internal procedures.
Proven record delivering Electrical projects from pre-construction through to commissioning and handover, on time and within budget.
Proven ability to manage an existing core cross-functional team / develop the team.
This role will provide exposure to a wide range of expertise relating to the engineering, project management and construction sector. The successful candidate will be supported in developing their knowledge and skills on a pathway to progressing their career.
Skills and Requirements
To excel in this role, you should possess the following skills and qualifications:
Electrical trade background would be advantageous.
Minimum 3-5 years' experience in a similar role is essential.
Experience of managing Electrical project.
Excellent delegation and organisational skills.
Ability to lead and mentor a cross-functional team essential.
Ability to work and collaborate with the wider project team essential.
Strong communications skills, both written and oral required.
Benefits
We offer a competitive salary package commensurate with experience and qualifications. In addition, you will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic and supportive environment, collaborating with industry leaders and contributing to a sustainable future. Our company values work-life balance and encourages professional growth through training and development programs. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northern Partners AB
(org.nr 559259-7149), http://www.npgroup.eu Jobbnummer
9436399