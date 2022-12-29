Electrical/mechanical maintenance technician
Jobandtalent People Sweden AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Solna Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Solna
2022-12-29
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jobandtalent People Sweden AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
About the job
The Maintenance Technician will be responsible for executing electric / mechanic maintenance activities with our prototype equipment within the facility in Solna. Our prototype equipment consists of manual, semi-automatic and automatic stations (including robotic, dispensing, welding, vision systems, testing stations..) and is dynamically adopted to our requirements. Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) coupled with Lean 6S will be critical in the success of fulfilling the role.
This is a full-time offer with start ASAP
Qualifications
• Mechanical/electrical engineering degree or equivalent working experience
• At least 3 years Experience in executing maintenance in relevant enviroment (robotics, semi-automated equipment)
• Experience in spare part management
• Experience in establishing TPM
• Experience in 5S/6S
• Strong technical trouble-shooting
• Fluently english speaking
Meritorious
• Education in some kind of electrician and/or mechanics
To succeed in this we think
• You have a good work ethic
• Are responsible
• You are structured and accurate.
About us
Jobandtalent is a digital platform with a goal to change the labor market and make it more effective and fair. We are a world-wide comapny with employees for customers such as Amazon, Uber, Santander, och H&M.
Jobandtalent is one of Swedens largest staffing agency.
Application
Are you the one we looking for? Don't hesitate to contact us if you have any questions regarding the job offer.
We need a resume with the application. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobandtalent People Sweden AB
(org.nr 556506-7591) Arbetsplats
Jobandtalent Kontakt
Aristidh Kureta aristidh.kureta@jobandtalent.com Jobbnummer
7298944