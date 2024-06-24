Electrical Installation Worker
BTR Personnel services AB / Installationselektrikerjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla installationselektrikerjobb i Skellefteå
2024-06-24
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BTR Personnel services AB i Skellefteå
, Luleå
, Sundsvall
, Härjedalen
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Electrical Installation Worker is responsibile for the installation of electrical systems, including rack routes, equipment mounting and connection, and electrical cabinet setup.
Responsibilities:
• Rack Route Placement: Efficiently plan and implement rack routes according to project specifications, ensuring optimal organization and accessibility.
• Equipment Mounting and Connection: Safely and securely mount electrical equipment, ensuring proper alignment and connection to power sources and other components.
• Electrical Cabinet Connection: Install and connect electrical cabinets, adhering to safety protocols and industry standards.
• Reading Electrical and Mechanical Projects: Interpret electrical and mechanical project documents to understand installation requirements, including layout plans, equipment specifications, and technical drawings.
• Reading Electrical Schematics: Analyze and comprehend electrical schematics to accurately implement wiring and connection strategies.
• Installation of Electrical Lines and Cables: Execute the installation of electrical lines and cables with precision, considering factors such as routing, insulation, and capacity.
• Installation of Electrical Equipment and Connection: Install various electrical equipment, such as switches, outlets, and control panels, ensuring proper functioning and connectivity.
• Collaboration: Work closely with project managers, engineers, and other team members to coordinate installation activities and resolve any issues that may arise during the process.
Requirements:
• Proven experience in electrical installation, preferably in a similar role.
• Proficiency in reading and interpreting electrical and mechanical project documents, including schematics, layouts, and technical drawings.
• Strong understanding of electrical systems and components, including wiring, cables, and equipment.
• Familiarity with industry standards and safety regulations related to electrical installations.
• Excellent attention to detail and accuracy in executing installation tasks.
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team, demonstrating strong communication and collaboration skills.
• Physical stamina and dexterity to perform tasks requiring manual labor and working in various environments. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-24
E-post: career@btrbc.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BTR Personnel services AB
(org.nr 556892-7544) Jobbnummer
8766427