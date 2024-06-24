Electrical Installation Team Leader
BTR Personnel services AB / Installationselektrikerjobb / Skellefteå Visa alla installationselektrikerjobb i Skellefteå
2024-06-24
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BTR Personnel services AB i Skellefteå
, Luleå
, Sundsvall
, Härjedalen
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Electrical Installation Team Leader
The Electrical Installation Team Leader is responsible for supervising and coordinating the activities of installation workers, overseeing project progress, and maintaining high-quality standards.
Responsibilities:
• Lead and supervise a team of electrical installation workers, providing guidance, support, and direction to ensure project objectives are met efficiently and effectively.
• Coordinate with project managers to plan and schedule installation activities, allocate resources, and ensure timely project completion while adhering to budget and quality standards.
• Manage the allocation of materials, equipment, and manpower to optimize productivity and minimize waste.
• Enforce quality control measures to ensure that installations meet or exceed industry standards and client expectations.
• Provide training and mentoring to installation team members, fostering skill development and promoting a culture of continuous learning and improvement.
• Ensure that all installation activities are conducted in compliance with safety regulations and company policies, promoting a safe work environment for all team members.
• Address any issues or challenges that arise during installation projects, collaborating with team members and stakeholders to find effective solutions.
• Maintain accurate records of project progress, including work hours, materials used, and any deviations from the original plan, for reporting and documentation purposes.
Requirements:
• Extensive experience in electrical installations, with a proven track record of successful project management and leadership.
• Strong technical knowledge of electrical systems, components, and installation techniques.
• Excellent leadership and interpersonal skills, with the ability to motivate and inspire team members to achieve goals and overcome challenges.
• Effective communication skills, both verbal and written, with the ability to interact professionally with clients, team members, and other stakeholders.
• Strong organizational and problem-solving abilities, with keen attention to detail and the ability to prioritize tasks effectively.
• Proficiency in reading and interpreting electrical schematics, blueprints, and other technical documents.
• Familiarity with safety regulations and best practices related to electrical installations.
• Relevant certifications or licenses may be advantageous. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-24
E-post: career@btrbc.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BTR Personnel services AB
(org.nr 556892-7544) Jobbnummer
8766488