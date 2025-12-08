Electrical Inspection & Quality Engineer - Finspång
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Norrköping Visa alla elektronikjobb i Norrköping
2025-12-08
, Söderköping
, Finspång
, Linköping
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Norrköping
, Finspång
, Linköping
, Nyköping
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an experienced and self-driven consultant within quality assurance of electrical equipment - a role for someone who thrives in an international environment, enjoys travelling , and wants to work closely with both projects and engineering.
About the RoleYou will work with quality requirements within the oil & gas segment as well as complex industrial projects. The assignment includes project quality management, inspection activities, and coordination with technical teams and classification societies.
Responsibilities Plan and carry out inspections at internal facilities and suppliers
Follow up on inspection results and drive solutions for any deviations
Participate in project meetings
Collaborate closely with the engineering team
Act as Project Supplier Quality Manager when needed
Be primarily based in Finspång, with extensive travel within Sweden and Europe (approx. 60% of the time)
Candidates based in Central Europe (e.g. Germany, Austria, Czechia, France, the Netherlands) are also welcome, provided they can travel to the Swedish office occasionally
Requirements Strong communication skills
Excellent English; Swedish is an advantage
High level of order and structure
Degree in Electrical Engineering or equivalent experience within inspection
Knowledge of PED, ASME and/or structural design
Administrative skills and good proficiency in MS Office
Minimum three years of experience in inspection work
Nice to Have Additional languages besides English
Training or certifications related to PED, ASME, AWS, etc.
Basic understanding of mechanical engineering/equipment
Knowledge or experience with SAP and PLM2020
Personal Qualities
You are a structured and self-motivated person who enjoys taking responsibility and working proactively. Flexibility is important, as travel outside regular working hours may be required. You are solution-oriented and driven by creating order, quality, and reliability within technically complex projects .
About the AssignmentLocation: Primarily Finspång, with frequent travel in Sweden and across Europe as part of the role.
Working hours: Full-time (100%)
Start: Immediate or as soon as possible
Duration: 1 year
Sway Sourcing is an innovative recruitment partner specializing in matching the right talent with the right company-quickly and efficiently. Our primary focus lies in Finance, Administration, HR, Marketing, and IT, but we also have the broad expertise and flexibility required to deliver tailored recruitment solutions across all industries.
Although we are a relatively new player, we have already gained the trust of many of Sweden's largest companies and operate both nationally and internationally. With bases in Sweden and Spain, we offer a unique combination of local expertise and global reach. Our strong network and deep industry insights make us the obvious partner for companies looking to stay ahead in their recruitment efforts. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517) Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Victoria Lundmark research@swaysourcing.com Jobbnummer
9634216