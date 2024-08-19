Electrical HW Component Owner
2024-08-19
We are now looking for a Component Owner for our client within the automotive industry here in Gothenburg. You will be a part of our Integro team but working as a consultant out on customer site.
Work Description:
Write Technical Regulation according to requirements and lead the testing of the electrical components
Follow up the technical development and quality of the component together with the supplier.
Provide installation requirements to the team responsible for packaging and installation.
Validate documentation relating to the components, according to the system requirements.
Perform the corresponding HW releases according to the project plan and make sure deliveries are on time.
Coordinate overall quality activities for the component and resolve any issues that might appear.
Lead and propose quality and cost improvement actions
Education:
You have a degree in Electronics, Mechatronics or similar
Competences:
At least 3 years' experience of Product Development preferably in the automotive industry.
Technical experience of Electrical & Electronics Systems
You have experience of coordinating and leading technical project in a global environment
Used to following a process plan within R&D
Skills:
Great communicational skills, written and oral
Organized and work in a structured way
Open minded and flexible
Creative and a solution finder
Technique focused
You enjoy working in a global environment with people from various countries and cultures.
Driven and good at networking
QDCF
Leadership skills
Customer oriented and with a business mind set
