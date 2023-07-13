Electrical Hardware (Inverter) Designer at Electromobility
2023-07-13
Do you want to be part of an innovative team and work together toward a clean future? Join us to design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the Volvo Group Technology team, you'll bring us your expertise to accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach.
Be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. You'll contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Come and join Volvo Group and help leave society in good shape for the next generation.
You will transform the way our solutions influence the world! Join us today and Apply here!
The Role
As an Inverter Designer, you play a pragmatic role in developing electrical hardware and electric motor drive system with the stakeholder in focus in an ever-changing environment. You will be working along with highly skilled engineers and interact within internal and external partners.
Your major responsibilities would look like the following:
Providing the Volvo Group with technical support and expertise within the competence area
Contributing to development work with suppliers and technology partners
Participating and providing technical results in product development projects and advanced engineering
Contributing to technology planning with a strategic approach
Evaluating technical solution and preparing technical requirement and documents
collaborating and conducting test plan and time plan
Supporting engineers within the technical area, help them within its technical area
Engaging in external technology networks and collaboration with academic partners
Work cross functional with both internal and external suppliers with high respected personality
To succeed in this role, you will require
At least 2 years of experience in automotive product development.
Experience in power electronics development, specifically in the area of electric motor drives and inverter.
Experience in one or more of these areas: Electrical HW component engineer HV Cables & Connectors, Electronics, PCB, Gate Driver, LV signals, Semiconductor, Switching, Reliability, Durability, Simulation.
Experience in TR driven development by suppliers
Experience/knowledge of automotive standards, EMC, Functional Safety, simulation in MATLAB/PLECS or similar tools, DimRM, process tools
Experience from working with supplier
Experience from working with agile development principles and SAFe
Ambitious to work with Advance Engineering projects
Ambitious to collaborate with people in developing technical tasks
Fluent in spoken and written English
Educational Requirements
M.Sc. or higher degree in Power Electronics Engineering, Electrical & Electronics, Mechatronics Engineering, Automotive Engineering, Mechanical engineering, Physics
You'll need to dream big to invigorate our way of working. Bring your fresh vision, enthusiasm, strong knowledge, and great communication skills to this role to develop next-gen technologies in a team environment. We want your problem-solving skills to energize the way we work and take us to another level.
You also possess:
Ability to elaborate decisions, balancing available facts, judgement in given time frames.
Engaging & inspiring - drive for results and performance excellence in teams
Solution mindset - Look for opportunities and welcome new ways of doing things
Structured and yet creative approach
Networking skills across functions and hierarchies
Perseverance and commitment to follow through
The position title can be adjusted according to the personal competences of the candidate.
More information
You will be working within Motor Driver System ART and Electric Motor Drive team which mange by Emad Samadaei, Group Manager Electric Motor Drive.
For questions regarding the position and recruitment process, please contact hiring manager: Linda Freden
via e-mail address: linda.freden@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
Due to summer vacations, all applications will be reviewed from the 21 august. Please do not expect any communication earlier than this. We look forward to receiving your application!
We Value Your Wellbeing
Volvo Group believes in diversity, equity, and inclusion and offers a safe environment to grow. Use your open mind and can-do attitude to help us steer our transportation solutions toward a more sustainable tomorrow.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
