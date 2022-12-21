Electrical Engineering / Electrical Design
2022-12-21
Uppdragsbeskrivning
Support the project organisation with electrical design in terms of performing detailed design based on design specifications and input:
Perform system design as well as detailed design of electrical, instrumentation and control systems across the project.
Provide support to design lead engineers for electrical power distribution systems, cooling systems as well as grounding systems.
Assist with planning and follow-up of design related activities.
Support with drafting e.g. preparation of As-built documentation.
Prepare specifications for installation of electrical I&C systems and components.
Provide support to technicians during installation and testing phase of the project.
Required Experience:
Experience from electrical design within relevant sector.
Experience from using ePLAN Electric P8.
Experience from electrical design for instrumentation and process control systems.
Experience from design and selection of process instrumentation is beneficial.
Experience from using ePLAN Electric P8 is a prerequisite.
Experience acting as a design/project lead is beneficial but not mandatory (one of the candidates may be assigned the role of design lead).
Good written and oral communication skills in English.
Personal profile:
Strong problem solving, analytical methods and technical skills.
Ability to work effectively in and with team(s).
Uses initiative to identify and resolve problems/issues and has good judgement. Ersättning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Odigo Consulting AB
(org.nr 556887-7327)
Odigo Kontakt
Emil Borgman emil@odigo.se
