Electrical Engineering - Principal Engineer, Västmanlands län
2025-02-04
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as aElectrical Engineering - Principal Engineer Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as ourElectrical Engineering - Principal Engineer
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
Our client is currently seeking an enthusiastic, flexible and curious Senior Lead Engineer to strengthen the engineering team at Grid Automation Sweden. The unit is specialized in the control & protection area of substation automation projects. As a Lead engineer, you will drive excellence by ensuring that engineering, testing and commissioning activities are efficiently and cost-effectively executed.Key Responsibilities &Requirements:
10 years of work experience leading and working in substation automations projects.
Strong communication skills, fluency in Swedish and English.
P&C and/or SCADA system design. Familiarity with MicroSCADA, RTU, communication protocols, basic understanding of L2-L3 network and cybersecurity.
Act as a technical lead and design authority for engineering deliverables across all applicable engineering disciplines.
Coordinating all technical activities during the complete project cycle - including testing and commissioning.
Working closely with customers to shape and deliver solutions and utilizing feedback to drive the delivery of innovative improvements and maintain high levels of customer satisfaction.
Working closely with colleagues and engineers across various disciplines, sharing technical knowledge and best practices cross border within the HUB Europe Region.
Preparing base design of substation automation systems, control and protection. Verifying the implemented base design within the detailed design.
Taking over aspects of the detail design engineering, testing or commissioning activities in relation to the project needs.
Supporting the Project Manager in costings to: submit estimations; issuing claims related to changes in project scope; assessing cost and time impacts as well as risk implications.
Providing technical details, financial information and deliverables for sales proposals.
Resolving complex technical issues both remotely and also whilst in person at domestic and international customer sites.
Health, safety and environment (HSE). Ensuring the project follows and complies with company health, safety, and environmental policies.
Adopting the core values of safety and integrity - taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now &Please feel free to reach us at kumud@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-19
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vipas AB
(org.nr 559448-2472), https://www.vipas.se Arbetsplats
Vipas AB Kontakt
Kumudwathi Koganti kumud@vipas.se
9144529