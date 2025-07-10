Electrical Engineer In Hvdc And Mvdc
Autoliv Sverige AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Vårgårda Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Vårgårda
2025-07-10
, Herrljunga
, Ale
, Alingsås
, Vara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Autoliv Sverige AB i Vårgårda
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to drive innovation in sustainable power technology and contribute to safer mobility solutions? At Autoliv, our mission is to create a safer world by developing advanced technologies that protect lives. Join us and make a difference every day as we push the boundaries of electrical engineering for future mobility.
About the Opportunity - Electrical Engineering in HVDC/MVDC Systems
We are searching for a motivated Electrical Engineer in HVDC and MVDC systems. In this important role, you will support the development, implementation, and optimization of our advanced electrical power solutions, ensuring reliability, efficiency, and safety for our customers and society.
Key Responsibilities - Electrical Engineer
As Electrical Engineer you will be part of a newly created team based in Vårgårda. You will work on HVDC/MVDC applications that protect systems producing, storing, and converting electricity. These systems include energy transmission stations, converter stations, energy storage systems, and more, both for medium- and high-voltage requirements.
You and your team will be responsible for designing advanced Switchgears that protect other equipment in the system. Given the need for rapid closing or opening of electrical circuits, our pyrotechnical solution is key. You will participate in the electrical part of the design and development of these switches, ensuring their safety, reliability, and compliance with industry standards from an electrical perspective.
You will focus on driving innovation and advancing the products and solutions, working across all stages of the product lifecycle-from concept through deployment.
Your role will also involve in-depth development in your specialized area, continuously advancing HVDC/MVDC Switchgear technology.
Qualifications and Skills - HVDC/MVDC Electrical Engineering
Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Power Engineering, or a related field.
Knowledge of power electronics, control systems, and electrical safety standards (such as IEC, IEEE, or equivalent).
Hands-on experience with simulation tools (e.g., MATLAB/Simulink, PSCAD) and electrical CAD software.
Analytical thinking, problem-solving skills, and the ability to work collaboratively across teams.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
Who You Are - Personal Qualities for Success
Driven by curiosity and a passion for advancing technology to improve safety and sustainability.
Proactive, solution-oriented, and comfortable working in a dynamic, fast-paced environment.
Committed to a culture of inclusion, continuous learning, and innovation.
Adaptable and eager to contribute to a global, diverse team.
Additional Information
Location: Vårgårda
Position Type: Full-time
Start Date: As soon as possible
Application Process
Please submit your resume and a cover letter describing your experience and motivation for working in HVDC/MVDC electrical engineering. Applications will be reviewed continuously, and shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the next steps.
We look forward to welcoming you to Autoliv, where your expertise shapes a safer future for all. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-21
E-post: sandra.gustafsson@autoliv.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Autoliv Sverige AB
(org.nr 556080-7173)
Wallentinsvägen 22 (visa karta
)
447 37 VÅRGÅRDA Jobbnummer
9424477