Electrical Engineer
Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Skövde Visa alla elektronikjobb i Skövde
2025-01-10
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB i Skövde
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Role Purpose
As Electrical Engineer you will be responsible for the engineering activities on a specific construction project. The activities associated with the project will vary and will be agreed with the Project Manager on an ongoing basis. You will co-ordinate the technical design with the onsite installation through to the successful commissioning ensuring that the vision, mission & values are fulfilled.
Electrical Engineer Responsibilities
In conjunction with your project team, you will be responsible for the execution of various stages of a project as follows:
• Complete electrical design review to identify design gaps and deviations or contradictions in the specifications.
• Validate cable sizing and make recommendations as appropriate.
• Ensure that technical assessments are completed as required and technical issues are resolved without delay.
• Compile and issue electrical technical submittals.
• Manage submittals through the approvals process, track procurement and delivery of electrical equipment and complete the receipt verification process once the equipment is delivered.
• Attend & record regular supply chain meetings to ensure that progress is monitored & maintained within the overall construction programme.
• Update and record progress on system trackers which are fully aligned with the construction schedule.
• Review the electrical installation with the BIM team to ensure the design is constructible and that there is adequate space for installation and maintenance of all equipment and cabling.
• Liaise with the design team & supply chain to ensure correct operation of the plant on site & successful handover.
• Complete electrical system walk-downs to ensure systems are compliant with specifications and drawings.
• Compile test pack, FTOP's and O&Ms and present for approval.
• Manage specialist vendors during the commissioning process to ensure timely completion of their works.
• Undertake client training in line with agreed training plan.
• You will proactively and vigilantly keep information secure and fully comply with the Kirby Information Security Management System (ISMS). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-20
E-post: jobs_se@gtsnordic.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB
(org.nr 559103-9986)
Stationsgatan 7-9 (visa karta
)
541 30 SKÖVDE Arbetsplats
GTS Nordic Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9095340