Electrical Designer
Knightec AB / Elektronikjobb / Linköping Visa alla elektronikjobb i Linköping
2023-08-14
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Knightec AB i Linköping
, Lidköping
, Västerås
, Södertälje
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Why should you want this job?
As a junior or senior Electrical Designer you will have a lot of room for your creativity and innovative skills in solving technical problems. The keyword at Knightec is "collaboration" where we set up cross-functional teams to solve problems rather than picking the problem for an already existing group. This means you will give and get support from experienced colleagues, combing skills and knowledge to find the best possible for our projects. Products and business areas will differ, but one thing will remain; you will be developing the future.
Build a career that you can be proud of
Your development is our development. You are in complete control of your development. You will meet people that care. Not just about the project and technology, but about each other meaning we also challenge and support each other in our common and individual growth. We do things as a team; that is the way forward.
Skills needed
• Experience in electrical systems.
• Experience working with E3.series (a plus), EMC and cable manufacturing data.
• Being able to explain and talk about highly complex problems and explain them to experts and non-experts alike.
• Fluent in Swedish and English.
• A plus, but not required, is experience working within the automotive or defense industry.
Knightec
We are consultants in technology, digitalization and leadership. We work to improve people's lives through game-changing solutions. We are engineers focusing on product development that should be sustainable and durable in edge technology in both in-house projects and at customer sites. We are more than 900 engineers in 10 different cities. Being a consultant at Knightec isn't just a job; it is the way to build a career you can be proud of! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Knightec AB
(org.nr 556622-2609), https://knightec.se/ Arbetsplats
Knightec Kontakt
Madeleine Kåberg madeleine.kaberg@knightec.se 0735440263 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Knightec AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8028755