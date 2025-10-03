Electrical Design Engineer for Heat Pump Development
We are a group of people who think differently, have a passion for entrepreneurship and strive to maintain a flat organization where we all are expected to make a difference. We believe in making the impossible possible together - by building on each individual's personal strengths. Our goal is to change the way cities in Europe are heated and cooled, do you want to shape the future with us?
Our world is in the midst of an energy transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. At Qvantum, we have developed a solution to tackle a difficult challenge that no one has been able to solve before - how to enable the many people in the big cities to live a life without dependence on fossil fuels for heating and cooling at an affordable price. We have developed a wide range of smart heat pump solutions built on modern software. The products are suitable for everything from small apartments to large property complexes and entire residential blocks. The next generation of heat pumps are not only very energy efficient but also designed to be an active node in the electrical grid. Qvantum has developed a series of new capabilities for this purpose including our heat pump to grid (HP2G), flexready®, thermal battery and digital doctor features.
We are currently more than 350 colleagues, located in 8 different countries, and we continue to grow at a rapid pace. With factories in Sweden and Hungary, multiple R&D centres and world class specialist competencies in heat pump hardware & software development, energy systems and industrialization we are aiming to become one of the leading players in our segment in Europe.
We invite you to an exciting company building journey filled with development opportunities and an inclusive work environment that encourages professional and personal development together with dynamic and forward-thinking colleagues! Join Us!
About the job
Together with a dedicated product development team you will be developing our next generation heat pumps. As a core member of the team you will be in the driver seat designing the electrical components and solutions for our new products. This includes creating prototypes, communicating and collaborating with external component suppliers, verifying the products, checking compliance with relevant standards/directives, creating technical documentation and preparing for full scale production. You will be collaborating closely with other engineering disciplines cross functionally as well as together with external component suppliers to ensure that our products meet legal requirements.
Responsibilities
Design and develop electrical solutions for new heat pump products.
Identify opportunities for optimization and innovation within existing and new products.
Create and test prototypes in our in-house lab to rapidly verify ideas.
Ensure products meet compliance with industry standards and directives like LVD & EN60335-1, RED-, EMC-directive
Collaboration with external suppliers to align component specifications and development of BOM (Bill Of Material)
Prepare technical documentation and support the transition to full-scale production.
Design of wiring harnesses and electrical schematics.
Desired qualifications & experiences
Engineering degree (B.Sc, M.Sc) and/or equivalent professional experience and a general interest in engineering.
• 5 years' relevant work experience in product development with electrical engineering, preferably in a mass production- /industrialization environment.
Knowledge/experience in Machinery directive and Safety Standards for Household Appliance is a merit.
Knowledge and interest of the heat pump industry (HVAC) and/or experience in multiple technical industries is a merit.
Excellent problem-solving skills and a strategic mindset.
Ability to work collaboratively in a multidisciplinary team environment.
Passion for sustainable energy solutions and innovative technologies.
Good knowledge of English, both written and oral
To thrive in the role we believe that you appreciate the scale-up phase we are in, where learning and flexibility is needed in combination with a strong drive to build systematic ways of working and implement new tools and methods. We believe you have a strength in following through, attention to details and are driven by creating results. You have a long-term perspective and value both working independently with your team and collaborating with colleagues across different functions and across Europe.
