Electrical Design Engineer
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Elektronikjobb / Köping Visa alla elektronikjobb i Köping
2024-12-10
, Kungsör
, Arboga
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Köping
, Sala
, Finspång
, Stockholm
, Gullspång
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
About us
At Electrical Design we create the schematic and logic design for the complete electrical and communication system. The responsibility is split by system on four teams and every team is involved in all projects and project phases from concept to model year updates. Also, within the teams, each team member has a main responsibility for some systems and is working cross all projects. This way of working increases the possibility to build network towards different component owners and to capture best practices and lessons learned. We still deliver as one team and balance work both in and between teams.
What you'll do
You will be responsible for your systems, from quality assurance of input to the implementation, dimensioning and verification. We want to you be proactive and build network towards component owners to better understand what is in the pipeline. You are encouraged to involve yourself in the testing of the complete car, together with the responsible test engineer. Similar, you are encouraged to team up with harness engineers to visit the local builds to see the final result of your work.
Do you fit the profile?
You have a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, Physics or similar and experience of electrical design for automotive industry. You have attention to details and the quality of our deliveries. You need to be fluent in English, both written and spoken and you are comfortable to reach out and search information cross the R&D organization. You are self-driven both regarding deliveries and you own development. You find energy in working with a rapidly changing product! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "75167-43036125". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Radoslaw Piela 031-325 00 77 Jobbnummer
9054391