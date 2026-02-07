Electrical and Communication Engineering
2026-02-07
Role Overview:
The Electrical engineer is responsible for overseeing all aspects of a Electrical discipline cover other construction areas as required. This includes ensuring compliance with design specifications, technical standards, and project requirements while aligning with cost, schedule, and safety objectives. Electrical Engineer closely collaborates with Plant Unit Project Managers, Construction Managers, and other cross functional Technical Project Managers to ensure seamless integration of Electrical tasks.
Key responsibilities include managing contractors and suppliers, monitoring progress and costs, mitigating technical risks, electrical and communication design, and ensuring quality and documentation standards are met. The role also supports procurement with technical input, evaluates change requests, and drives continuous improvement by applying lessons learned.
Key Responsibilities:
• Manage all tasks related to the technical discipline, ensuring compliance with design specifications, technical standards, and project requirements.
• Ensure that all work aligns with design-to-cost and schedule objectives.
• Work with Plant Unit Project Managers and Construction Managers to integrate discipline-specific work into the overall plant unit, ensuring smooth coordination and alignment with plant unit goals.
• Provide updates on discipline-specific progress to the Technical Discipline Manager and escalate issues when necessary.
• Oversee the work of contractors and suppliers related to their discipline, ensuring that work is completed on time and to the required quality standards.
• Identify technical risks and work with both the Technical Discipline Manager and Plant Unit Project Manager to resolve issues and mitigate risks.
• Ensure all technical work is properly documented and that progress is reported regularly to the Plant Unit Project Manager and Technical Discipline Manager. Aliment with suppliers and contractors
• Making standard documents as per project requirements and as per standards
• Familiar with electrical engineering software like ETAP, SPF, and DIALUX.
• In-depth knowledge of MV/LV power distribution systems and electrical equipment.
• Pre-commissioning for electrical equipment such as panels, transformers, motors and so on.
• Familiar with the design and installation of Switchgears, Transformers, Cables and Bus duct.
• Factory Acceptance Tests witness in international companies.
• Strong knowledge in workplace safety & experience in a broad range of safety procedures.
• Ensure that all technical aspects align with project goals, including safety, budget, scope, and schedule.
• Provide expertise and guidance on discipline-specific methodologies and best practices.
• Support procurement with technical input during contract negotiations.
• Review and approve all deliverables within the discipline to ensure quality standards and specifications are met.
• Assess resource needs to ensure that project goals are met.
• Adjust team activities as necessary to meet project timelines and objectives.
• Identify areas for process improvements within the discipline.
• Implement lessons learned from past projects to enhance future performance.
Competencies and experience:
• Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering.
• Minimum of 5 years of experience within the design, construction and installation of Electrical systems.
• Good knowledge of the technical aspects of Electrical systems within industrial projects.
• Familiarity with industry regulations and standards.
• Strong leadership and management skills.
• Excellent problem-solving and decision-making abilities.
• Effective communication and interpersonal skills.
How to Apply
Please send your CV and cover letter to info@nordicteq.com
with the subject line "Electrical and Communication Application - [Your Name]".
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-09
E-post: info@nordicteq.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordicteq Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 559494-4604) Arbetsplats
