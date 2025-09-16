Electric Power Engineer
Join Us in Transforming the Future!
It all starts with people. People like you.
Join Our Team
At Epiroc, we aim to produce the world's greenest machines, using the greenest cells and metals, all for a better planet. We're leading the way in sustainable mining with battery-electric, zero-emission equipment. Want to be part of this journey? Work with advanced mobile machines, electric drivetrains, and tackle new challenges in sophisticated control systems and automation.
Your Mission
We're seeking engineers with expertise in power electrics and/or High Voltage DC.
Power electric on drill rigs suppies various functions such as drivelines and hydraulics. The work includes high loads motorstarts (180kW), Emergency stop, Power outlets, etc. when the drill rigs are connected to a grid. High voltage DC is the core of Battery Electric Vehicle with functions such as on board charging, driving, interfaces with the battery pack and electrical safety.
Your role will involve developing, implementing, and adapting our electrical systems in terms of hardware and functionality to meet future performance, availability, and safety requirements. You'll work on various development from product maintenance to base development with low TRL level. You'll collaborate closely with Global R&D, Customers and suppliers worldwide.
Your Profile
The ideal candidate brings:
* University degree in electrical engineering or equivalent engineering background.
* Knowledge in relevant ISO standards such as EN60204.
* Professional experience in VCB 400-1000VAC and 700VDC.
* Knowledge of mobile machineries electrical systems.
* Experience with software development, AutoCAD, Simulink simulation is a merit.
* Ability to take ideas from concept to product.
* English on a profesional level is a must and understanding of Swedish is a plus.
We are looking for a self-motivated, responsible, and delivery oriented person with a structured and analytical approach, combining theory and practice. Strong interpersonal skills and teamwork orientation are a must.
Location and Travel
This position is based in Örebro, Sweden.
Life at Epiroc
Join us for a creative, innovative, and diverse workplace. Be part of a team that values Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We offer:
* Global career opportunities
* Epiroc University for skill development
* Community involvement
* Benefits package including flexible working hours and bonuses
* Hybrid workplace (up to 49%)
Application and Contact Information
Submit your application as soon as possible through our online system. The last day to apply is September 30, 2025. We review applications continuously.
Our recruitment process includes interviews, reference checks, and assessments. We conduct identity checks and drug and alcohol screening to ensure a safe working environment. Expect transparent communication and a fair evaluation of your skills and experience.
For questions, contact:
* Hiring Manager Thomas Johansson: thomas.johansson@epiroc.com
* Recruitment Specialist Zuzana Kalivodova: zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com Ersättning
