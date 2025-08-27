Electric Motor Assembly Technician
2025-08-27
We need to hire experienced assembly technicians for our production of electrical motors. In this position you will play an active role in motor assembly, including inspection of produced units, thorough documentation, reporting deviations and contributing to the improvement of both product and process. You'll work closely with our production engineers, quality control team, and manufacturing engineers to ensure that each motor meets our high standards for quality and performance.
Work tasks
- Assembly of electric motors
- Conduct basic electrical and functional safety tests
- Follow build instructions and help improve / document build processes
- Inspect motors and document findings
- Assist in the maintenance and orderliness of the working areas
Need to have
- Experience of assembly and disassembly of electric motors
- Experience in handling wires and windings and working with insulation systems
- Willingness to learn new techniques and technologies is appreciated
- Ability to read and interpret engineering drawings and manuals
- Knowledge of handling magnet
- Pride in a high standard of work
- Basic Microsoft Office skills
- Fluent in English
Meritorious/Extra Qualifications
- Experience in assembly of transmissions
- Experience in use of adhesives and varnish resins
- Experience with customs vehicle building or restoration is an advantage in your application.
Availability
- According to agreement
- Full time
- Normal working hours 40 h/week, 7-16, overtime may occur
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
