Electric Design Engineer
2023-05-09
Are you interested in working with test environment development?
The group "Hardware Test Platform", EPTH, is responsible for the design and build of the hardware in the HIL (Hardware in the Loop) test platform. The HIL platform is used to perform integration tests of the complete vehicle's electrical system. Our new concept FlexHIL is scalable for many test levels. This means that the same HW that was designed to the complete vehicle testing could be used as well for single ECU testing.
In our team, we bring new ideas to the table all the time and truly support each other in that process. We encourage each other in being innovative and are curious to know more about your ideas. So if you would like to join a team where we really work together in a creative process, please read below and give me a call.
Since we support integration of all systems in the vehicle, this position offers a unique overview and insight in all development within embedded systems at Scania.
The group consists of six employees and an additional group of consultants formed by eight people.
Your task
This role is focusing on the HW design and construction part, and requires a person that has knowledge about:
• Schematics design.
• Working with HIL development
• Building test environments and being able to test them.
• Testing with instruments such as multimeter, oscilloscope, current probe.
• Testing of communication protocols like RS485, CAN and SENT.
Some "nice to have" skills:
• Embedded C
• C++
Together in the group we develop the HIL-environment to a modular platform that can support Scania 's project and function growth.
Your profile
You have:
• a relevant university degree e.g. within computer science, electrical, mechatronics engineering or similar
• a strong interest in electrical or electronics engineering that you have either acquired through studies or own projects,
• a good knowledge in HIL development
Who am I as a manager
I have a background in hardware development myself and am really passionate about this embedded system development here at Scania. I work closely with all team members in our lab and our daily work and am interested in how we develop the next innovative solution for Scania. I spend a lot of time ensuring that our employees develop themselves and have at least two one-to-one's per month with each team member.
Contact information
For more information please contact me, Alberto Rousseaux, group manager at +46 70 081 00 47, alberto.rousseaux@scania.com
or my colleague the talent acquisition specialist responsible for the recruitment process, Patrik Neckman at +46 73 726 94 09, patrik.neckman@scania.com
Send in your application as soon as possible, no later than 2023-05-23. We are looking forward to getting in contact with you!
A background check will be conducted for this role.
