Electric Design Engineer
2023-01-20
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Join our team
Do you want to join us on our journey to change the industry?
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for mining and infrastructure industries. With cutting-edge technology, Epiroc also develops and assembles one of the world's most advanced battery systems. Our vision is to simplify the transition to a safe and carbon-free mining and infrastructure industry by daring to think new.
As an Electric Design Engineer, you will be a part of our Rocvolt Team - a cross-functional team who is responsible for Epiroc battery system and to accelerate the electrification business. We are therefore looking for colleagues that thoroughly enjoy this entrepreneurial challenge, can hit the ground running and are eager to learn. We see ourselves as a start-up company within Epiroc but are at the same time supported by our many great colleagues within the company - we have the best of both worlds! We believe that work should be fun, challenging and rewarding, but also have a strong meaning and purpose. We are changing how our industry is powered and we want to be a part of the solution to combat climate change by developing new and improved products and services!
Your mission
Your mission in this role will be to develop the electrical system on our batteries in terms of hardware, system architecture and functionality to fulfill current and future requirements. You will be responsible for creating solutions based on functional requirements, specifying, and developing components in collaboration with sub suppliers and verifying the performance on the final product.
Your profile
To be successful in this role, you should have a university degree in a relevant area and proven professional experience within electrical or control systems design. You are used to bringing ideas from an initial concept to serial production, creating technical documentation and verifying technical solutions.
To enjoy the work you should be self-propelled, responsible and able to effectively plan your work to meet deadlines. You have a structured and analytical approach, enjoy combining theory and practice, like working with details and getting the job done to our customers' satisfaction.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our company, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled, committed and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities! There are also some things that make us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things includes flexible working hours and bonus.
Location and other
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel is required.
In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply.
Application and contacts
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. We welcome your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. The last day to apply for this position is 13.2.2023
For more information contact Recruiting manager Mikael Eriksson: mikael.eriksson@epiroc.com
