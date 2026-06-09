Territory Sales Manager - Transformer Components
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Chefsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla chefsjobb i Ludvika
2026-06-09
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
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The opportunity
Step into a role where business insight meets advanced technology and global collaboration. At Hitachi Energy in Ludvika Sweden, we are looking for a motivated Territory Sales Manager to join our Transformers Components team and support our continued growth.
In this position, you will work closely with our sales organization and customers across a range of projects, helping to strengthen our market presence and develop both new and existing business. You'll combine relationship building with product and market knowledge, contributing to smart, customer-focused solutions in a dynamic international environment.
If you enjoy working in a role where you can influence business outcomes, collaborate across teams, and build long-term partnerships, this could be the opportunity for you.
Does it sound interesting? Apply today!
How you'll make an impact
A strategic sales responsibility focused on HVDC projects
Tender responsible for HVDC projects
Involvement in R&D regarding both Bushings and Tap-Changers
Promotion & Marketing of products both OEM and End customers
Budget & Forecast responsibilities
Handling unique product portfolio – Make sure it matches the market requirement and needs
Cultivate and maintain relations with OEM and End customers world-wide
You will be living Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
You have minimum a couple of years experience within technical sales (high voltage, energy or Hitachi portfolio related), or experience in working /handling large technical projects such as or like HVDC project handled by Hitachi.
Technical background is mandatory, preferably Electrical engineering
Fluent in English both written and spoken is mandatory. Fluency in Swedish is considered advantageous.
Good IT knowledge – Office 365, Document handling system or other business systems such as ERP, SAP, ECM
Open minded, humble, able to handle constructive criticism and provide the same feedback to colleagues
Customer focus – Be able to create relations, handle negotiations both internal and external, service-minded
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay – apply today!
Union representatives – Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46107383152, Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47, Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 738704312. All other questions can be directed to Talent acquisition partner Christian Falevik, Christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9955012