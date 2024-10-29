EHS Manager
2024-10-29
About the RoleWe're seeking an experienced EHS (Environment, Health, and Safety) Manager to join our end client's groundbreaking green steel production project. You will be a key player in creating and executing EHS strategies in a high-impact industrial environment focused on reducing carbon emissions and championing sustainability.
Responsibilities:
Lead the development and implementation of EHS protocols across operations.
Conduct risk assessments, ensuring compliance with local and international standards.
Develop training initiatives to promote a culture of safety and environmental responsibility.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate EHS goals seamlessly into daily practices.
Qualifications:
Proven experience in EHS within industrial settings (preferably heavy industry).
Strong knowledge of regulatory requirements in Sweden and EU.
Proactive, detail-oriented, and skilled in fostering collaborative safety practices.
Fluency in English; Swedish is not required.
