EHS Manager

Eccoci AB / Hälsoskyddsjobb / Boden
2024-10-29


Visa alla hälsoskyddsjobb i Boden, Luleå, Älvsbyn, Piteå, Kalix eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Eccoci AB i Boden, Skellefteå, Skinnskatteberg, Västerås, Stockholm eller i hela Sverige

About the RoleWe're seeking an experienced EHS (Environment, Health, and Safety) Manager to join our end client's groundbreaking green steel production project. You will be a key player in creating and executing EHS strategies in a high-impact industrial environment focused on reducing carbon emissions and championing sustainability.
Responsibilities:
Lead the development and implementation of EHS protocols across operations.
Conduct risk assessments, ensuring compliance with local and international standards.
Develop training initiatives to promote a culture of safety and environmental responsibility.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate EHS goals seamlessly into daily practices.

Qualifications:
Proven experience in EHS within industrial settings (preferably heavy industry).
Strong knowledge of regulatory requirements in Sweden and EU.
Proactive, detail-oriented, and skilled in fostering collaborative safety practices.
Fluency in English; Swedish is not required.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-17
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Eccoci AB (org.nr 556948-1350), https://consultancy.eccoci.se/

Arbetsplats
Eccoci

Kontakt
Galyna Daniel
galyna.daniel@eccoci.se

Jobbnummer
8984105

Prenumerera på jobb från Eccoci AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Eccoci AB: