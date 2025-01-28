EHS Director
2025-01-28
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
We are currently looking for an experienced Environment, Health & Safety (EHS) Director to join us in our mission to advance and accelerate therapeutics at our chemical manufacturing site in Uppsala. As EHS Director at Cytiva, you will play a key role in ensuring the highest standards of safety, health and environmental practices across our Uppsala operations by leading a team of 18 EHS expert professionals within Process Safety, Work Environment, Occupational Health and Environment. The EHS Director role is a senior management position reporting directly to the Managing Director and interfaces with both Global EHS Leadership, Site Leadership as well as the local Crisis Management team.
What you'll do:
Manage the development, implementation, and maintenance of environmental, health, and safety (EHS) programs to ensure compliance, injury prevention, and risk mitigation at the local level.
Partner with Cytiva site leaders to continuously improve the safety culture, awareness, and accountability in support of EHS programs.
Drive the implementation of Danaher's framework for continuous improvements (DBS).
Interface with site EHS committees, as well as the Emergency Response and Crisis Management teams.
Evaluate proposed EHS compliance laws and regulations to determine impact to compliance programs and business operations.
Interpret laws and regulations to determine applicability for facilities of responsibility and implement programs to comply.
Implement EHS management systems programs and associated documentation.
Complete audits, IH sampling, ergonomic assessments, and assists in pollution prevention activities.
Who you are:
MSc Degree within Chemical Engineering, Environmental Engineering, or equivalent.
Demonstrated leadership capabilities and a keen interest in people management.
Several years of management experience in a manufacturing setting, preferably chemical industry or related.
Demonstrated ability to drive EHS-related projects.
Sound knowledge of process- and construction safety.
Fluency in both Swedish and English is required.
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Strong knowledge of both local and international EHS regulations, standards and best practices.
Experience leading ISO 14001, 9001 and/or 13485 certification processes.
The candidate we're looking for has a team-oriented leadership style with excellent communication and interpersonal skills to embrace change and ability to manoeuvre in a fast-paced and unambiguous environment. To be successful in this role, we believe that the candidate should be highly structured, well-organized and demonstrate strong personal integrity and high ethical standards.
Interview and selection will happen continuously, and the opening can be filled before last day of application. For any questions regarding this position, please reach out to Inga Ljung, Managing Director & Site Leader, inga.ljung@cytiva.com
or Hampus Jendle, Talent Acquisition Advisor, hampus.jendle@danaher.com
. We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-27
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cytiva Sweden AB
(org.nr 556108-1919)
Björkgatan 30 (visa karta
)
751 84 UPPSALA
Cytiva Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9131271