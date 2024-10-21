Educational Assistant
2024-10-21
REPORTS TO: Dean of Students
JOB DESCRIPTION:
The Educational Assistant will be responsible for providing assistance and supervision to an individual student and may provide individualized instruction.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Implementation of direct instruction from the LS teacher/Case Manager
Collaborates with the classroom/subject teacher to deliver modified lessons when pushing in a classroom lesson
Accompanies the student to various classes and activities depending on the need of the student
In the classroom, the Educational Assistant assists the student in being able to access the curriculum or a modified program
May provide one-on-one instruction (possibly under the tutelage of a LS teacher)
Documents student's learning and reports to LS teacher , /or case manager and/or parents
Duties and responsibilities may vary depending on the need of the student
QUALIFICATIONS, ATTRIBUTES AND EXPERIENCE :
Experience as a Support Teacher who has worked with students with different learning needs
University degree or special training in the field of student support
Self-motivation, creativity and enthusiasm
Flexibility and commitment towards the role
Open-mindedness
Excellent communication, collaboration and organizational skills
A strong ability to establish a good rapport with students and adults
Ability to maintain confidentiality
Ability to view students with unconditional positive regard
Ability to show initiative
Solution-oriented mindset
Ability to work both independently and as a team member
Respect for a new working environment
Fluent in English (reading, writing, speaking)
Note - Any illegal act committed on the school campus may be reported to the appropriate authorities. Per Swedish Law and under the Child Protection Policy guidelines; children are respected and protected. Swedish law forbids chastising, physical abuse or any other degrading treatment towards children, up to and including 18 years of age. If there are any suspicions about a child being abused or mistreated by an adult, parent, guardian or other student, then the school is obliged to report this to the Swedish Department of Social Welfare for further investigation in the municipality where the child officially resides. Staff will be dismissed or placed on leave immediately if report of abuse is confirmed.
Contract
Employment rate: 81.25%
Temporary, tied to a student.
Start: Immediate
Salary
Fixed salary
Application
Last day for applications November 6th, 2023 (interview procedure can start earlier). We only accept applications in English. Please send your letter of interest and CV to application@intsch.se
with the title 'Educational assistant'.
Aligned with the recommendations of the International Task Force on Child Protection, we hold ourselves to a high standard of effective recruiting practices with specific attention to child protection. Included in the recruitment process will be a local and national police check as well as a mandatory police background check from the last years of employment in every country worked in.
